Russell R. Phillips Jr.
2d ago
The need to have permanent Law Enforcement Presence in the Downtown Fargo District is an absolute must. The Agencies and Officers must be given proper support, and funding. This is the only way to prevent the issues related to this District. Fargo wants to develop the apartment buildings here. How can residents feel safe? The attraction is lost, with the number of gun, and fighting issues there. The majority of those who cause problems, do not live downtown. The City of Fago is making great improvements here. As a great city in North Dakota, we attract many tourists. We must give them Positive memories. Please Support those who are doing their best to make the Downtown Fargo District moving forward with a Positive Impact .
3
