Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
Cosmetics retailer Sephora to pay $1.2 million under sweeping California privacy law
SAN FRANCISCO — California has its first significant settlement under the state’s sweeping online privacy law, and it’s not with a tech company. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the state had reached a settlement with Sephora in which the cosmetics retailer will pay $1.2 million and agree to an injunction for selling customers’ data without telling them.
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled
Driven by moral outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia. A few states quickly followed through. Idaho sold $300,000 of bonds in a Russian oil company in early...
Taiwan says China drills deepened international solidarity
China's huge military drills around Taiwan have only made allies more determined to visit the island democracy and show solidarity, Taipei's foreign minister Joseph Wu said Friday. Wu said China's show of force had been counter-productive and "there will be more" visits to Taiwan by international dignitaries.
Russia-Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still disconnected from grid, says state operator – live
Energoatom says all reactors are off grid; US says Russia turning plant into ‘active war zone’
Russian plant ‘burning off £8m of gas a day’ as supply to Germany is limited
Experts say rate of gas flaring at Portovaya plant is unprecedented, and raise concerns over emissions
Russian rouble opens flat, sticks to 60-mark against U.S. dollar
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened flat in trading on Friday as month-end tax payments by exporters helped keep the currency hovering around the benchmark 60-level against the U.S. dollar.
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Liz Truss has been accused of a “woeful” lack of judgement and risking harm to diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on president Emmanuel Macron.The foreign secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided as to whether her counterpart in Paris was “friend or foe”.A number of issues have affected the UK and France in recent months, including boat crossings in the Channel and travel chaos at Dover, which Truss blamed on the French authorities.Truss and her rival candidate Rishi Sunak were asked a series of quickfire questions,...
China is deploying 2 huge drones to seed rain amid a record drought that has taken over half the country and hit economic activity
The extreme weather, which has persisted for over 70 days, is starting to weigh on industrial activity and economic growth.
Britain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis deepens
LONDON — (AP) — Jennifer Jones keeps feeding money into her energy meter, but it never seems to be enough. And when she can't pay, she feels the impact immediately. The power in her London home has gone off suddenly three times recently, once when her partner was cooking an egg.
Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast
The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
Factory slump drags UK near stagnation; US private sector shrinks; eurozone ‘heads into recession’ – as it happened
UK private sector growth hits 18-month low, while the US, Germany and France all suffer falls in activity this month, adding to recession fears
UN high-seas biodiversity treaty struggles to leave port
A two-week negotiating session on a treaty to protect the high seas wraps up Friday, with UN observers holding their breath that the long-stalled deal can cross the finish line. "I think they have made a lot of progress in the last two weeks on issues that were very controversial," said Klaudija Cremers, a researcher at the IDDRI think tank, which like multiple other NGOs has a seat with observer status at the negotiations.
TCS, Owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, Sees H1 Profit Drop
MOSCOW (Reuters) -TCS Group Holding's first-half net profit dropped to a five-year low, hit by higher funding costs and conservative provisioning, the owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff said on Wednesday. The group did not provide precise figures for many metrics. In early March, days after Moscow sent troops into...
In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams
The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UCL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
