Immigration

The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Fortune

After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members

There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Cosmetics retailer Sephora to pay $1.2 million under sweeping California privacy law

SAN FRANCISCO — California has its first significant settlement under the state’s sweeping online privacy law, and it’s not with a tech company. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the state had reached a settlement with Sephora in which the cosmetics retailer will pay $1.2 million and agree to an injunction for selling customers’ data without telling them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Taiwan says China drills deepened international solidarity

China's huge military drills around Taiwan have only made allies more determined to visit the island democracy and show solidarity, Taipei's foreign minister Joseph Wu said Friday. Wu said China's show of force had been counter-productive and "there will be more" visits to Taiwan by international dignitaries. 
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has been accused of a “woeful” lack of judgement and risking harm to diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on president Emmanuel Macron.The foreign secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided as to whether her counterpart in Paris was “friend or foe”.A number of issues have affected the UK and France in recent months, including boat crossings in the Channel and travel chaos at Dover, which Truss blamed on the French authorities.Truss and her rival candidate Rishi Sunak were asked a series of quickfire questions,...
POLITICS
getnews.info

Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast

The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
MARKETS
AFP

UN high-seas biodiversity treaty struggles to leave port

A two-week negotiating session on a treaty to protect the high seas wraps up Friday, with UN observers holding their breath that the long-stalled deal can cross the finish line. "I think they have made a lot of progress in the last two weeks on issues that were very controversial," said Klaudija Cremers, a researcher at the IDDRI think tank, which like multiple other NGOs has a seat with observer status at the negotiations.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

TCS, Owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, Sees H1 Profit Drop

MOSCOW (Reuters) -TCS Group Holding's first-half net profit dropped to a five-year low, hit by higher funding costs and conservative provisioning, the owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff said on Wednesday. The group did not provide precise figures for many metrics. In early March, days after Moscow sent troops into...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams

The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
ECONOMY

