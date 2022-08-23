ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
Beth Torres

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
northcountydailystar.com

Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos

He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
fox5sandiego.com

Monsoon season: Why it’s been so muggy in San Diego lately

SAN DIEGO — You’re probably noticing the mugginess, especially at night — maybe even running the air conditioning a bit more. Well, you can blame these hot and humid conditions on monsoons. The monsoon season for us in San Diego can start as early as July but...
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Oceanside Treasury Manager Previously Convicted of Burglary for Stealing City Credit Card and Using it in Gift Card Scam

There’s a new twist in the Oceanside treasury saga. Oceanside Treasury Manager Steve Hodges, who recently accused City Treasurer Victor Roy of several misdeeds, was previously convicted of felony burglary, Voice of San Diego discovered. As a teen employee at Home Depot, Hodges stole an Oceanside city credit card...
OCEANSIDE, CA

