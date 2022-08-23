Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Chula Vista considers closing Harborside Park due to out-of-control homeless situation
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista is now considering closing the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
As shopper browsed at Carmel Mountain Costco, a thief went on a shopping spree
While shopper browsed at Carmel Mountain Costco, a thief stole her wallet and went on a shopping spree with her credit and debit cards
San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment
Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
northcountydailystar.com
Death Investigation – Unincorporated San Marcos
He following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On August 25 just after 7:00 a.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station received a radio call...
