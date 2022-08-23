ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
KTLA

Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?

Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
kubaradio.com

Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works

(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces CPCFA private activity note sale and refunding

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the sale of $15,595,000 in tax-exempt new money and refunding notes, financing solid waste disposal handling equipment and facilities in Sacramento County. The California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CPCFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma, issued the tax-exempt notes, on behalf of Atlas Disposal Industries, LLC (Atlas). In addition, as a small business with approximately 155 employees, Atlas received an award from the CPCFA Bond Program’s Small Business Assistance Fund to assist with the costs of issuance.
sacramentocityexpress.com

Attention students and parents: RydeFreeRT offers unlimited transportation for young people

Students heading back to school can continue to take advantage of free rides on the entire Sacramento Regional Transit network. The RydeFreeRT program — a partnership between the City of Sacramento and SacRT — offers students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade free rides on buses, light rail and on-demand microtransit services.
ABC10

Why do gas station prices end with 9/10 of a cent? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Risa Hiruo: "Why are prices at the gas station listed with a 9/10 of a cent at the end? Why not round off?" It's wild to think about it, but back in the 1930s, gas was under $0.10 a gallon. So, if you added just one cent to a gallon of gas that costs 10 cents, that's a markup of 10%.
Sacramento Observer

Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’

A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
Orange County Business Journal

WaBa Grill Inks 20-Unit Deal in NorCal

WaBa Grill said it will enter the Northern California market through a recently inked 20-unit deal. Existing franchisees Navreet and Guprett Boparai will operate the new 20 Northern California stores, which span across the inland counties between Fresno and Sacramento. The deal comes after the Anaheim Hills-based rice bowl chain...
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
FOX40

Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
KCRA.com

Sacramento approves bonds for Railyards development. What impact does that have on a future stadium?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Up to $32 million in bonds for infrastructure improvements to the Railyards District were authorized during Tuesday’s Sacramento City Council meeting. According to Brian Wong, city debt manager, creating a stormwater outfall facility is one of the projects those bonds could finance as city leaders and developers work to develop the space.
goldcountrymedia.com

Regional mass notification system test set for Aug. 25 includes Placer County

This Thursday, Aug. 25, 13 cities, three counties and one Tribal Nation will test the Regional Mass Notification System – maintained by Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties – for its capability, capacity and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. The test will...

