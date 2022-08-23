Read full article on original website
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 Tickets One of the show-stopping aircraft that will appear in […]
E-bikes are gaining popularity in the US. Here's why
E-Bikes are the largest growing transportation segment in America. Hear from Sacramento's largest e-bike distributor why they're so popular.
Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works
(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces CPCFA private activity note sale and refunding
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the sale of $15,595,000 in tax-exempt new money and refunding notes, financing solid waste disposal handling equipment and facilities in Sacramento County. The California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CPCFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma, issued the tax-exempt notes, on behalf of Atlas Disposal Industries, LLC (Atlas). In addition, as a small business with approximately 155 employees, Atlas received an award from the CPCFA Bond Program’s Small Business Assistance Fund to assist with the costs of issuance.
Blood emergency declared across the country. Here’s how people in the Sacramento area can help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you given blood lately? Vitalant has announced there is a blood emergency in the Sacramento region and across the country right now. Supplies have fallen by nearly 50% and Vitalant is urging eligible donors to give blood by scheduling an appointment right away. Officials said...
'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento ordinance bans homeless camps from sidewalks, city now working with county to help with homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart,"...
Attention students and parents: RydeFreeRT offers unlimited transportation for young people
Students heading back to school can continue to take advantage of free rides on the entire Sacramento Regional Transit network. The RydeFreeRT program — a partnership between the City of Sacramento and SacRT — offers students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade free rides on buses, light rail and on-demand microtransit services.
Why do gas station prices end with 9/10 of a cent? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Risa Hiruo: "Why are prices at the gas station listed with a 9/10 of a cent at the end? Why not round off?" It's wild to think about it, but back in the 1930s, gas was under $0.10 a gallon. So, if you added just one cent to a gallon of gas that costs 10 cents, that's a markup of 10%.
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’
A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
WaBa Grill Inks 20-Unit Deal in NorCal
WaBa Grill said it will enter the Northern California market through a recently inked 20-unit deal. Existing franchisees Navreet and Guprett Boparai will operate the new 20 Northern California stores, which span across the inland counties between Fresno and Sacramento. The deal comes after the Anaheim Hills-based rice bowl chain...
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Sacramento approves bonds for Railyards development. What impact does that have on a future stadium?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Up to $32 million in bonds for infrastructure improvements to the Railyards District were authorized during Tuesday’s Sacramento City Council meeting. According to Brian Wong, city debt manager, creating a stormwater outfall facility is one of the projects those bonds could finance as city leaders and developers work to develop the space.
Regional mass notification system test set for Aug. 25 includes Placer County
This Thursday, Aug. 25, 13 cities, three counties and one Tribal Nation will test the Regional Mass Notification System – maintained by Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties – for its capability, capacity and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. The test will...
