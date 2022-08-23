ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Energy cap - live: Bills to soar as Ofgem fixes prices at £3,549 a year in sharp rise

The energy price cap in the UK has been fixed at £3,549 per year in a steep increase, government regulator Ofgem announced on Friday morning.Millions of UK households braced for the cost-of-living crisis to worsen today after the UK energy regulator announced a new price cap. Another major increase to the cap was expected, with analysts predicting it could be set between £3,550 and £3,600 by Ofgem for the average household for the start of October, compared to £1,971 today. Experts warn the price hike will only soar as time goes on, with the price cap forecasted to peak...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgc#Legal Services#Istanbul#Linus Business#Business Industry#European#Turkish#Anatolian
The Independent

Ofgem confirms energy price cap will soar to £3,549 from October in 80% rise

The UK’s energy regulator has set the new price cap at £3,549 from October, marking a sharp 80 per cent rise in the cost of energy. Ofgem said it was not sharing projections for January when a new cap will take effect as the market continued to be too volatile. However, there are fears the market for gas in winter will lead to “significantly worse” prices through next year. Millions across Britain are facing the cost of soaring energy bills, compounded by Friday’s announcement, after wholesale gas prices have continued to rise after the pandemic. The power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Shanghai was little-changed. Oil prices rose. Investors focused on Jerome Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole meeting for signs of when the U.S. central bank, trying to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs, might raise rates again and by how much. Traders worry the Fed’s four rate hikes this year, plus increases by central banks in Europe and Asia, might derail global growth. Some expect the Fed to reverse course and start cutting rates in 2023 due to signs the U.S. economy might be cooling.
WORLD
The Associated Press

No shocker: US tops Uruguay in World Cup qualifier, 105-71

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A special pregame surprise was awaiting the U.S. World Cup qualifying team Thursday night, in the form of a pep talk from Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K’s words worked for the Americans again. John Jenkins scored 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting — including a 6-of-7 effort from 3-point range — and the U.S. had little trouble on the way to a 105-71 victory over Uruguay in a World Cup Americas Region qualifying game, with Krzyzewski sitting courtside to enjoy the show. “We knew when he came and talked to us that we had to put on a good performance and play hard,” Jenkins said.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy