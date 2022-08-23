Read full article on original website
Related
Energy cap - live: Bills to soar as Ofgem fixes prices at £3,549 a year in sharp rise
The energy price cap in the UK has been fixed at £3,549 per year in a steep increase, government regulator Ofgem announced on Friday morning.Millions of UK households braced for the cost-of-living crisis to worsen today after the UK energy regulator announced a new price cap. Another major increase to the cap was expected, with analysts predicting it could be set between £3,550 and £3,600 by Ofgem for the average household for the start of October, compared to £1,971 today. Experts warn the price hike will only soar as time goes on, with the price cap forecasted to peak...
Ofgem urges next prime minister to take ‘urgent action’, as energy price cap jumps to £3,549 – business live
The cost of energy for British consumers will rise by 80% from October, regulator Ofgem says, as it warns new Prime Minister will need to act further
China's Longfor sets 3.3% coupon in 1st sale of state-backed bonds by private builder
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Longfor Group said its 1.5 billion yuan ($219 million) bonds had been priced at a coupon rate of 3.3%, marking the first sale by a private Chinese homebuilder of notes fully guaranteed by the state to boost market sentiment amid a sector-wide cash crunch.
Britain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis worsens
LONDON (AP) — Jennifer Jones keeps feeding money into her energy meter, but it never seems to be enough. And when she can’t pay, she feels the impact immediately. The power in her London home has gone off suddenly three times recently, once when her partner was cooking an egg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ofgem confirms energy price cap will soar to £3,549 from October in 80% rise
The UK’s energy regulator has set the new price cap at £3,549 from October, marking a sharp 80 per cent rise in the cost of energy. Ofgem said it was not sharing projections for January when a new cap will take effect as the market continued to be too volatile. However, there are fears the market for gas in winter will lead to “significantly worse” prices through next year. Millions across Britain are facing the cost of soaring energy bills, compounded by Friday’s announcement, after wholesale gas prices have continued to rise after the pandemic. The power...
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Shanghai was little-changed. Oil prices rose. Investors focused on Jerome Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole meeting for signs of when the U.S. central bank, trying to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs, might raise rates again and by how much. Traders worry the Fed’s four rate hikes this year, plus increases by central banks in Europe and Asia, might derail global growth. Some expect the Fed to reverse course and start cutting rates in 2023 due to signs the U.S. economy might be cooling.
Russia-Ukraine war: UN ‘determined’ to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; Russia turning site into ‘active war zone’, says US – live
Negotiations under way for nuclear watchdog to visit Russian-occupied plant amid Zelenskiy’s warnings of ‘radiation disaster’; US urges for demilitarised zone
No shocker: US tops Uruguay in World Cup qualifier, 105-71
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A special pregame surprise was awaiting the U.S. World Cup qualifying team Thursday night, in the form of a pep talk from Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K’s words worked for the Americans again. John Jenkins scored 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting — including a 6-of-7 effort from 3-point range — and the U.S. had little trouble on the way to a 105-71 victory over Uruguay in a World Cup Americas Region qualifying game, with Krzyzewski sitting courtside to enjoy the show. “We knew when he came and talked to us that we had to put on a good performance and play hard,” Jenkins said.
Comments / 0