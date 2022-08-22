Read full article on original website
Victoria’s Secret CEO Addresses Viral TikTok Song
TikTok’s viral “Victoria’s Secret” video accusing the lingerie seller of “cashing in on body issues” got Martin Waters, CEO of the same-named retail giant, to speak up about the “catchy” song’s “clever” lyrics. “We agree wholeheartedly with what Jax is raising, and that’s why 18 months ago, we talked about the revolution in our brand and going in a different direction,” Waters told Wall Street analysts Thursday about the TikTok creator’s viral hit, which has racked up 40.6 million views since she posted the song to her @jaxwritessongs account on June 7 with a follow-up on June 30. He went on...
Motley Fool
5 Billion More Reasons to Love GM Stock
General Motors suspended its dividend and share repurchase program in early 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two years, GM has used its cash flow to pay down debt and invest in key growth initiatives. With free cash flow surging while GM stock sags,...
Motley Fool
Why Astra Space Stock Fell to Earth This Week
Astra Space is giving up on its current-generation launch technology, shifting focus to a new platform that won't be ready until 2023 at the earliest. The moved caused Bank of America to lower its price target on the shares, warning that competitors have a big head start on Astra. You’re...
Why Shares of JD.Com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Surging This Week
The Chinese government has been implementing supportive economic and policy measures.
TechCrunch
ARR per employee is the North Star efficiency metric you’ve been looking for
There is no shortage of efficiency metrics that cloud executives can track to gain a better perspective of their overall economics. Sales and marketing efficiency metrics such as LTV-to-CAC, CAC payback and the magic number have long been mainstays in board decks and fundraising materials. As the market has turned, burn multiple (net burn / net new ARR) has emerged as a popular, all-encompassing way of looking at burn versus ARR growth.
TechCrunch
Serena Williams will discuss her expanding focus on VC at TC Disrupt
Williams joins us in her role as founding and managing partner of Serena Ventures (SV), the VC firm she founded in 2014. We’re also thrilled that Alison Rapaport Stillman, the firm’s founding general partner, will also take part in this fireside chat. This year, following nine years of...
UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
AOL Corp
Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines
Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations. Shares plunged more than 16% in pre-market trading following the results, one day after the exercise-bike maker saw its stock close up more than 20%. The company...
BBC
Broadcasters back Jack Thorne and ‘Underlying Health Condition’ campaign to address disabled access across TV industry in the UK
The TV Access Project (TAP) has been created by the BBC, Channel 4, Britbox International, Disney+ UK, ITV, Paramount, Prime Video, Sky and UKTV, with support from industry body CDN (the Creative Diversity Network) and PACT, representing the indie sector. TAP has been formed in response to the campaign by...
