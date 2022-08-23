Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Dallas Observer
A San Antonio News Site Is Called Fake News by Creationists For a Story About North Texas Fossils
In the journalism business we have one simple rule to maintain our sanity: Don’t read the comments (save for an overworked editor or two who delight in correcting uninformed readers). But we're happy to read comments belonging to other news entities. Especially when they go bonkers. A News 4...
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
KENS 5
Damp pattern to continue in San Antonio area
Don't wash the car just yet! You should keep that umbrella nearby.
5 Fall Activities In The San Antonio Area That You Have To Do This Season
It's never too early for some fall fun.
KENS 5
Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion
The fire could be seen for miles.
11 essential San Antonio restaurants for a flavorful burger
A juicy burger awaits you at these local spots.
Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. \u201cWould be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?\u201d — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1520657768 Musk claims...
Southside pride is strong despite complicated relationship with San Antonio
The Southside is a world within itself, separate from and unknown by many.
foxsanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
Andy's Frozen Custard serves up second San Antonio location
Head to the Stone Oak for some 'Concrete.'
Firefighters say heavily cluttered home made it difficult to battle early morning fire on southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — An early morning house fire has displaced three people from their home and caused more than $50,000 in damages. It happened around 4:18 a.m. on the 1300 block of Greer St. not far from S. Gevers St. on the southeast side of town. When firefighters arrived,...
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
Bandera Bulletin
WTF closing Pipe Creek location
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
KSAT 12
Free dog and cat adoptions will take place on National Dog Day at San Antonio Pets Alive!
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is celebrating National Dog Day with free adoptions for all four-legged friends. San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals that are at risk of euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services. From 1-6 p.m. on...
news4sanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
