Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
New Animal Shelter To Be Built In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City is getting a new animal shelter, according to city officials. City officials said thanks to extra MAPS 4 funding the city will be using an additional $4.3 million to build the new animal shelter. The city said the extra funding is available because the city's revenue was higher...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ranging from arid plains and flowing rivers, to soaring mountains and subtropical forests, Oklahoma comfortably has America’s most diverse terrain – on a mile to mile basis at least. Containing 10 distinctive ecological regions, the state is divided into six ‘countries’. Each of which has a spectacular landscape...
news9.com
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. - Advertisement - Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-life Spider Man’.
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
news9.com
OCPD Helicopter Camera Captures Deer Near Highway With Night Vision Mode
The man behind the camera on the Oklahoma City police helicopter had a little fun Wednesday night with the night vision mode. The officer spotted a deer near the highway. Police shared the video on twitter saying this is what helicopter pilots are really doing when circling overhead.
KOCO
Oklahoma City building catches fire, partially collapses near day care
OKLAHOMA CITY — A building in Oklahoma City caught fire and partially collapsed near a day care. OKC fire crews were on scene on Wednesday at Northwest 23rd Street near Meridian Avenue. About 30 children and staff nearby got out safely. The ‘Hookah Lounge’ next door caught fire....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
'We simply cannot sustain this': OKC Animal Welfare urges adoptions amid capacity crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Animal Welfare continues to waive their adoption fees due to the shelter being over capacity. The OKC Animal Welfare said 95 animals came through their doors on Wednesday and 20 euthanasia's were performed. "We simply cannot sustain this," OKC Animal Welfare said in a...
Fire crews battle blaze at NW Oklahoma City hookah lounge, nearby daycare evacuated
Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to prevent a hookah lounge fire from spreading, and a nearby daycare center was evacuated.
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Show
Check out this Living Oklahoma Special Edition; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Not only did we give away the big grand prize of the dream home being valued at more than half a million, but we also gave away all sorts of great prizes. The winners are listed below:. Molly...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
okctalk.com
Aquarium planned for museum site
Last week, OKC played host to Brownfields 2022, the largest environmental revitalization and redevelopment conference in the U.S. The First Americans Museum received the Phoenix Award, the grand prize. As part of the acceptance speech, the museum's executive director mentioned they recently met with representatives from the OKC Zoo to...
easterntimesregister.com
OSU research aims to save billions for beef industry
Alisa Boswell-Gore OSU Ag. Comm. Svcs.Scientists in the Oklahoma State University Department of Animal and Food Sciences are working hard ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
KTUL
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
Photos: Dogs, cats, goat looking for loving home in OKC
If you have been thinking about adding a four-legged family member to your household, you only have a few days left to take part in the 'Clear the Shelter' event.
“It’s a dark day for law enforcement,” Former Oklahoma sheriff remembers the life of fallen deputy
Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz leaves a legacy of hard work, sincerity, and compassion.
News On 6
Yukon Fire Department Sergeant Passes Away
Flags are at half-staff in Yukon this week in honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez. City leaders say the 14-year veteran of the fire department passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 28.
Comments / 0