Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

New Animal Shelter To Be Built In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is getting a new animal shelter, according to city officials. City officials said thanks to extra MAPS 4 funding the city will be using an additional $4.3 million to build the new animal shelter. The city said the extra funding is available because the city's revenue was higher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ranging from arid plains and flowing rivers, to soaring mountains and subtropical forests, Oklahoma comfortably has America’s most diverse terrain – on a mile to mile basis at least. Containing 10 distinctive ecological regions, the state is divided into six ‘countries’. Each of which has a spectacular landscape...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Show

Check out this Living Oklahoma Special Edition; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Not only did we give away the big grand prize of the dream home being valued at more than half a million, but we also gave away all sorts of great prizes. The winners are listed below:. Molly...
okctalk.com

Aquarium planned for museum site

Last week, OKC played host to Brownfields 2022, the largest environmental revitalization and redevelopment conference in the U.S. The First Americans Museum received the Phoenix Award, the grand prize. As part of the acceptance speech, the museum's executive director mentioned they recently met with representatives from the OKC Zoo to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
easterntimesregister.com

OSU research aims to save billions for beef industry

Alisa Boswell-Gore OSU Ag. Comm. Svcs.Scientists in the Oklahoma State University Department of Animal and Food Sciences are working hard ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
KTUL

'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy

NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Yukon Fire Department Sergeant Passes Away

Flags are at half-staff in Yukon this week in honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez. City leaders say the 14-year veteran of the fire department passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 28.
YUKON, OK

