Seek Capital was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group created this sixteenth annual program and survey to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies. Seek Capital has been named one of this year’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO