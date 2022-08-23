Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 Tickets One of the show-stopping aircraft that will appear in […]
kubaradio.com
Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works
(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
KCRA.com
'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento ordinance bans homeless camps from sidewalks, city now working with county to help with homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
Sacramento Observer
Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’
A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
KCRA.com
Blood emergency declared across the country. Here’s how people in the Sacramento area can help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you given blood lately? Vitalant has announced there is a blood emergency in the Sacramento region and across the country right now. Supplies have fallen by nearly 50% and Vitalant is urging eligible donors to give blood by scheduling an appointment right away. Officials said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc10.com
E-bikes are gaining popularity in the US. Here's why
E-Bikes are the largest growing transportation segment in America. Hear from Sacramento's largest e-bike distributor why they're so popular.
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a dead man believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by his son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went to a...
Orange County Business Journal
WaBa Grill Inks 20-Unit Deal in NorCal
WaBa Grill said it will enter the Northern California market through a recently inked 20-unit deal. Existing franchisees Navreet and Guprett Boparai will operate the new 20 Northern California stores, which span across the inland counties between Fresno and Sacramento. The deal comes after the Anaheim Hills-based rice bowl chain...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Attention students and parents: RydeFreeRT offers unlimited transportation for young people
Students heading back to school can continue to take advantage of free rides on the entire Sacramento Regional Transit network. The RydeFreeRT program — a partnership between the City of Sacramento and SacRT — offers students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade free rides on buses, light rail and on-demand microtransit services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Casinos in the Sacramento area and how far they are
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
Placer, Yolo and Sacramento counties testing cell phone alert system Thursday
SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage
EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces CPCFA private activity note sale and refunding
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the sale of $15,595,000 in tax-exempt new money and refunding notes, financing solid waste disposal handling equipment and facilities in Sacramento County. The California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CPCFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma, issued the tax-exempt notes, on behalf of Atlas Disposal Industries, LLC (Atlas). In addition, as a small business with approximately 155 employees, Atlas received an award from the CPCFA Bond Program’s Small Business Assistance Fund to assist with the costs of issuance.
Power outages reported across most of El Dorado County; PG&E investigating cause
EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County are dealing with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage.As of 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to just about 1,000 customers.According to PG&E's outage map, power isn't expected to be restored until about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for some areas. Other areas have an even later time of after 4 p.m. for estimated restoration.City of Placerville officials say it appears that the problem originated from a failed substation in El Dorado Hills.
Comments / 0