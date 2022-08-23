SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...

