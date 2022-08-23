ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kubaradio.com

Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works

(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Sacramento Observer

Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’

A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shade Tree#Tree Pruning#Oak Tree
Orange County Business Journal

WaBa Grill Inks 20-Unit Deal in NorCal

WaBa Grill said it will enter the Northern California market through a recently inked 20-unit deal. Existing franchisees Navreet and Guprett Boparai will operate the new 20 Northern California stores, which span across the inland counties between Fresno and Sacramento. The deal comes after the Anaheim Hills-based rice bowl chain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Attention students and parents: RydeFreeRT offers unlimited transportation for young people

Students heading back to school can continue to take advantage of free rides on the entire Sacramento Regional Transit network. The RydeFreeRT program — a partnership between the City of Sacramento and SacRT — offers students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade free rides on buses, light rail and on-demand microtransit services.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Casinos in the Sacramento area and how far they are

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino.  On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
CBS Sacramento

Placer, Yolo and Sacramento counties testing cell phone alert system Thursday

SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...
KCRA.com

Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
CBS Sacramento

"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage

EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces CPCFA private activity note sale and refunding

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the sale of $15,595,000 in tax-exempt new money and refunding notes, financing solid waste disposal handling equipment and facilities in Sacramento County. The California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CPCFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma, issued the tax-exempt notes, on behalf of Atlas Disposal Industries, LLC (Atlas). In addition, as a small business with approximately 155 employees, Atlas received an award from the CPCFA Bond Program’s Small Business Assistance Fund to assist with the costs of issuance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Power outages reported across most of El Dorado County; PG&E investigating cause

EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County are dealing with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage.As of 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to just about 1,000 customers.According to PG&E's outage map, power isn't expected to be restored until about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for some areas. Other areas have an even later time of after 4 p.m. for estimated restoration.City of Placerville officials say it appears that the problem originated from a failed substation in El Dorado Hills. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy