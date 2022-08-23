ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 25-year-old man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Late night shooting on W. Shannon Ave. leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to reports of a shooting on Aug. 21, 2022 just before 11 p.m. on West Shannon Avenue. According to a press release, once officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspect. Police said despite the efforts of first responders, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Spokane Police Department#Violent Crime#Spd
KHQ Right Now

Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you’re asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies capture escaped inmate

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies in Davenport have arrested escaped convict Cody Magruder. Magruder was found just south of Davenport after witnesses reported saw him and called it in. He is being booked into Lincoln County Jail on multiple felony charges. Last Updated: August 23 at 11:00 a.m. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

DUI Task Force takes to the streets

Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in Cheney motel fire

CHENEY, Wash. — No one was injured when a motel caught fire in Cheney early Tuesday morning. The motel, located near 1st St and Vine, was evacuated as firefighters responded. People in nearby homes were also evacuated. The Cheney Fire Department was the first on the scene, but the fire quickly grew. Additional agencies, including the City of Spokane Fire...
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy