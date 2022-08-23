ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

greensourcedfw.org

Two Arlington businesses have roots in owners' love of trees

Caleb Geer of Urban Tree Merchants and Ryan Elliott of Treehuggers Tree Service are two Arlington neighbors with a passion for trees. Photo by J.G. Domke. A few years ago, Ryan Elliott was working at a corporate job and was good at it but says “I wasn’t feeling a lot of purpose.”
ARLINGTON, TX
Texas State
Texas Business
CW33

Here’s where Fort Worth residents can drop off storm debris

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — As cleanup efforts continue since Monday’s heavy rain and flash flooding, you may have found yourself with some unwanted debris. The city said in a tweet, “While storm clean up efforts are planned, Fort Worth residents can take debris to any of four drop-off stations anytime. Just show a City water bill for proof of residency.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
Local Profile

Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider

Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
FRISCO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fortworthinc.com

From East to West: Developer Mike Hoque sees only the brightest pastures in Fort Worth

At a conference table in Mike Hoque’s office on the 56th floor of a stately high-rise in downtown Dallas sits the CEO of Hoque Global — a real estate development company — a top aide, and a visitor from Fort Worth. The wide window opening to the south is more than an opening for the impassioned summer sunlight that has seemingly never heard the word quit.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the New Group Opposing TxDOT’s Plan for I-345

A new collection of organizers is pushing for the Dallas City Council to request that the state slow down its plans for Interstate 345. Sometime this fall, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin seeking resolutions from partners like the city in support of its “preferred alternative” for the highway, which would take the road below grade between downtown and Deep Ellum. The TxDOT plan includes 11 opportunities for at-grade decking over the road that could support development. It also would add 7 acres of surplus right of way beside the thoroughfare.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns

HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
HILL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bottling Plant Fire Endangers Local Neighborhood

Southlake residents near a bottling plant were evacuated on Wednesday as a fire caused significant damage before it was deemed “under control” some 90 minutes later. The Southlake Department of Public Safety said the fire, which began around 1:23 p.m. on August 17, involved structures owned by Dalden Corporations in the 4000 block of T.W. King Road. The two metal structures endangered by the fire had chemicals inside, said a department spokesperson.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

