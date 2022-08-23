ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods

A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

My wife decided to make a dahlia farm over the remains of the CZU fire — she's crazy, but in a good way

Two years ago, Karla and Daniel DeLong and their two young daughters fled their Ben Lomond home during the CZU fire. Their house miraculously didn't burn, but they lost hundreds of trees and were left with acres of scorched land. Aided by friends, the community and Karla's "crazy-cool" vision, they have transformed their property into a dahlia farm "with the sole purpose of bringing color and joy back to our devastated community," Daniel DeLong writes. It's open this Saturday to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Monterey, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Business
Lookout Santa Cruz

With Benchlands 'clearing' again delayed, city council approves cleanup budget

On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz City Council allocated $1 million toward the cleanup of the San Lorenzo Benchlands encampment. The clearing of the encampment has again been moved back — with city officials estimating that the first residents of the park will be moved in mid-to-late-September, pending the setup of a Salvation Army-run shelter inside the National Guard Armory building in DeLaveaga Park.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

An affordable housing development in Marina moves forward.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the affordable housing USA Properties Fund Inc. is currently building in the city of Marina. The company is constructing 142 units at two different locations. One at Imjin and 4th Street and another one at 2nd Avenue and 5th Street. Usually, when I hear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove loses another big bank branch, part of a national consolidation trend.

A few years ago, national banks began consolidating branches across the country, closing smaller offices with less traffic, leaving some small towns without a bank. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and consolidation plans sped up. For Pacific Grove, that meant losing its Bank of America branch in 2021. Next, Chase Bank is exiting downtown. That will leave Union Bank as the only big bank downtown, although two smaller banks – California’s Mechanics Bank and Monterey County Bank – will remain on Lighthouse Avenue.
benitolink.com

Two San Benito County wineries make world’s top 100 list

Two San Benito County wineries have been honored by Wine and Spirits magazine in its list of the top 100 wineries in the world for 2022. Calera Wine Company makes its 10th appearance on the list and is joined for the first time by Eden Rift Vineyards. Nine Central Coast wineries were honored, and a total of 23 California wineries appear on the list.
benitolink.com

Construction begins on the two-lane expansion of Hwy 156

Construction on the long-awaited expansion of Hwy 156 began on Aug. 21, with one-way traffic control beginning at the Alameda intersection in San Juan Bautista from 9 p. m. to 5 a.m. daily through Aug. 26. The initial construction phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project involves restriping...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KSBW.com

Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome

Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy