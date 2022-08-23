Read full article on original website
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
From Valley Water: As We Reduce Water Use, Please Water Trees During The Drought
As Santa Clara County endures the third year of drought, Valley Water is asking all our communities to do their part and reduce water use. While one of the easiest ways to do this is by reducing your outdoor watering, everyone should keep watering their trees. Trees are a vital...
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
My wife decided to make a dahlia farm over the remains of the CZU fire — she's crazy, but in a good way
Two years ago, Karla and Daniel DeLong and their two young daughters fled their Ben Lomond home during the CZU fire. Their house miraculously didn't burn, but they lost hundreds of trees and were left with acres of scorched land. Aided by friends, the community and Karla's "crazy-cool" vision, they have transformed their property into a dahlia farm "with the sole purpose of bringing color and joy back to our devastated community," Daniel DeLong writes. It's open this Saturday to the public.
With Benchlands 'clearing' again delayed, city council approves cleanup budget
On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz City Council allocated $1 million toward the cleanup of the San Lorenzo Benchlands encampment. The clearing of the encampment has again been moved back — with city officials estimating that the first residents of the park will be moved in mid-to-late-September, pending the setup of a Salvation Army-run shelter inside the National Guard Armory building in DeLaveaga Park.
An affordable housing development in Marina moves forward.
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the affordable housing USA Properties Fund Inc. is currently building in the city of Marina. The company is constructing 142 units at two different locations. One at Imjin and 4th Street and another one at 2nd Avenue and 5th Street. Usually, when I hear...
Portion of I-280 to be renamed in honor of fallen Bay Area Marine, 10 years after his passing
Captain Matthew Patrick Manoukian's father hopes the lives of kids in the Bay Area are impacted by his son's life and story after seeing his name on the road.
Ask Lookout: What was that big helicopter going back and forth to the DeLaveaga fire recently?
Folks around downtown might have seen a new addition to Cal Fire's air attack dipping into the San Lorenzo River near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to help fight a recent blaze. Here's a closer look.
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz hopes to move campers out of the Benchlands beginning in September
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz is scheduled to move campers from the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park next month. The move is not going to happen all at once but in phases. Campers were scheduled to move out last month, but it was postponed to...
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Pacific Grove loses another big bank branch, part of a national consolidation trend.
A few years ago, national banks began consolidating branches across the country, closing smaller offices with less traffic, leaving some small towns without a bank. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and consolidation plans sped up. For Pacific Grove, that meant losing its Bank of America branch in 2021. Next, Chase Bank is exiting downtown. That will leave Union Bank as the only big bank downtown, although two smaller banks – California’s Mechanics Bank and Monterey County Bank – will remain on Lighthouse Avenue.
Two San Benito County wineries make world’s top 100 list
Two San Benito County wineries have been honored by Wine and Spirits magazine in its list of the top 100 wineries in the world for 2022. Calera Wine Company makes its 10th appearance on the list and is joined for the first time by Eden Rift Vineyards. Nine Central Coast wineries were honored, and a total of 23 California wineries appear on the list.
Construction begins on the two-lane expansion of Hwy 156
Construction on the long-awaited expansion of Hwy 156 began on Aug. 21, with one-way traffic control beginning at the Alameda intersection in San Juan Bautista from 9 p. m. to 5 a.m. daily through Aug. 26. The initial construction phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project involves restriping...
“The ‘Cheers’ of doughnut shops”: Why Red’s Donuts in Monterey has drawn regulars for over 72 years
Ever wonder why Doris Day could light up a room with her smile? It's because she started her day at Red's.
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome
Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
