ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Blackcatpay, the first blockchain transaction interoperability financial platform, breaks traditional transaction barriers

By admin
getnews.info
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Interoperability#Financial System#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#English#Chinese#Bcp
TechCrunch

Y Combinator alumni raise $80 million for DAO to back crypto startups

Orange DAO just raised $80 million in funding, mainly from two strategic investors: layer-one blockchains Algorand and Near, general partner Ben Huh told TechCrunch in an interview. “They wanted to support our mission of bringing more entrepreneurs into web3. For them, working with us and getting exposure in front of...
MARKETS
CNBC

'Summer of cynicism'? How ETF investors are navigating the volatility

The summer rally has rolled into period of fits and starts through August as the threat of a possible recession looms. But as a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve hangs in the balance, some investors are doing away with short-term debt and finding pockets of strength in large caps.
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

Middle-income households become the most price-sensitive group

When Nordstrom and Macy’s cut their annual earnings forecasts on Tuesday, they surprised everyone by not blaming their surplus of outdated Sperrys. The real problem, they said, was that middle-class customers have stopped showing up. It is true: While lower-income households are still being hit hard by inflation, middle-class...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
US News and World Report

Argentina Mulls Requesting IMF Loan From Resilience Trust -Source

LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina is considering asking for an International Monetary Fund loan under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), designed to help countries ensure sustainable growth, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday. The government could formally request funding from the RST as early as October,...
AMERICAS
TechCrunch

ConverseNow expands its drive-thru ordering tech as it bags another $10M

Here’s where voice technology startup ConverseNow comes in. The four-year-old startup is tapping into voice artificial intelligence technology to put virtual assistants inside quick-serve restaurants to automate the order-taking process and free up staff to focus on fulfillment and in-person customer service. “The voice AI space is new and...
TECHNOLOGY
getnews.info

Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast

The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
MARKETS
Reuters

Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia

Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
WORLD
CNN

Stocks tumble on fears of another big Fed rate hike

So much for hopes that the Federal Reserve will tap the brakes on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks tumbled Monday as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why is Wall Street back on the roller coaster?

NEW YORK (AP) — And back down goes Wall Street. After getting mauled most of the year, prices for all kinds of investments steadied in the summer and were heading back up. The recovery was so strong that some investors wondered if Wall Street’s “bear market” was coming to an end. Now, such questions are getting more muted. On Monday, the main measure of the U.S. stock market tumbled to its worst loss in two months. That followed its first losing week in the last five. It’s the latest reminder that the main constant for Wall Street this year has been volatility. Here’s a look at what’s happening in financial markets, what’s driving it and what may lie ahead:
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Astra Space Stock Fell to Earth This Week

Astra Space is giving up on its current-generation launch technology, shifting focus to a new platform that won't be ready until 2023 at the earliest. The moved caused Bank of America to lower its price target on the shares, warning that competitors have a big head start on Astra. You’re...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy