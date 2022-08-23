Blackcatpay, the first blockchain transaction interoperability financial platform, breaks traditional transaction barriers

NEW YORK (AP) — And back down goes Wall Street. After getting mauled most of the year, prices for all kinds of investments steadied in the summer and were heading back up. The recovery was so strong that some investors wondered if Wall Street’s “bear market” was coming to an end. Now, such questions are getting more muted. On Monday, the main measure of the U.S. stock market tumbled to its worst loss in two months. That followed its first losing week in the last five. It’s the latest reminder that the main constant for Wall Street this year has been volatility. Here’s a look at what’s happening in financial markets, what’s driving it and what may lie ahead:

