Blackcatpay, the first blockchain transaction interoperability financial platform, breaks traditional transaction barriers

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
CNBC
Nobel prize winner says the U.S. needs a 1950s-style productivity boom
Edmund S. Phelps said the U.S. needs to get productivity growth on the kind of level is was in the 50s and 60s. The Nobel Prize winner said it was "really important for people's morale that they come home from time to time with better paychecks than they had before".
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
TechCrunch
Y Combinator alumni raise $80 million for DAO to back crypto startups
Orange DAO just raised $80 million in funding, mainly from two strategic investors: layer-one blockchains Algorand and Near, general partner Ben Huh told TechCrunch in an interview. “They wanted to support our mission of bringing more entrepreneurs into web3. For them, working with us and getting exposure in front of...
CNBC
'Summer of cynicism'? How ETF investors are navigating the volatility
The summer rally has rolled into period of fits and starts through August as the threat of a possible recession looms. But as a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve hangs in the balance, some investors are doing away with short-term debt and finding pockets of strength in large caps.
morningbrew.com
Middle-income households become the most price-sensitive group
When Nordstrom and Macy’s cut their annual earnings forecasts on Tuesday, they surprised everyone by not blaming their surplus of outdated Sperrys. The real problem, they said, was that middle-class customers have stopped showing up. It is true: While lower-income households are still being hit hard by inflation, middle-class...
China to take more steps to support economy -state media cites cabinet
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will take more steps to support the economy, including increasing funding support for infrastructure projects and ramping up support for private firms and technology companies, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Argentina Mulls Requesting IMF Loan From Resilience Trust -Source
LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina is considering asking for an International Monetary Fund loan under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), designed to help countries ensure sustainable growth, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday. The government could formally request funding from the RST as early as October,...
2 Top Industrial Stocks You Can Buy Today
Here's one growth stock and one value stock that long-term investors could buy right now.
TechCrunch
ConverseNow expands its drive-thru ordering tech as it bags another $10M
Here’s where voice technology startup ConverseNow comes in. The four-year-old startup is tapping into voice artificial intelligence technology to put virtual assistants inside quick-serve restaurants to automate the order-taking process and free up staff to focus on fulfillment and in-person customer service. “The voice AI space is new and...
Russian rouble opens flat, sticks to 60-mark against U.S. dollar
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened flat in trading on Friday as month-end tax payments by exporters helped keep the currency hovering around the benchmark 60-level against the U.S. dollar.
getnews.info
Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast
The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia
Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today
A new deal in the hydrogen sector is a good sign for Nikola's fuel-cell-powered trucks.
Stocks tumble on fears of another big Fed rate hike
So much for hopes that the Federal Reserve will tap the brakes on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks tumbled Monday as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month.
EXPLAINER: Why is Wall Street back on the roller coaster?
NEW YORK (AP) — And back down goes Wall Street. After getting mauled most of the year, prices for all kinds of investments steadied in the summer and were heading back up. The recovery was so strong that some investors wondered if Wall Street’s “bear market” was coming to an end. Now, such questions are getting more muted. On Monday, the main measure of the U.S. stock market tumbled to its worst loss in two months. That followed its first losing week in the last five. It’s the latest reminder that the main constant for Wall Street this year has been volatility. Here’s a look at what’s happening in financial markets, what’s driving it and what may lie ahead:
CNBC
Oil and gas powerhouse Norway to invest in Indian solar project, sees country as priority market
The Thar Surya 1 project, in Rajasthan, India is being constructed by Italian firm Enel Green Power. Norwegian embassy describes India, which is on track to become the planet's most populous country, as a "priority market." India wants its renewable energy capacity — excluding large hydro — to hit 175...
Motley Fool
Why Astra Space Stock Fell to Earth This Week
Astra Space is giving up on its current-generation launch technology, shifting focus to a new platform that won't be ready until 2023 at the earliest. The moved caused Bank of America to lower its price target on the shares, warning that competitors have a big head start on Astra. You’re...
Mexico inflation maintains uptrend, rate hikes likely to continue
MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of August, pushing annual headline inflation to 8.62%, both slightly ahead of market expectations, data from the national INEGI statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
