ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days

Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’

Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
LEBANON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, VA
Government
Pulaski County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
County
Pulaski County, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
GILES COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Elder Abuse#Elderly People#Senior Citizen#State Ag#Americans#Triad#Trinity#Salt Council
woay.com

Tazewell County Career and Technical Center offering adult night classes this fall

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Career and Technical College(TCCTC) will be offering night classes for adults this fall. Classes will begin in September with subjects including small engine, motorcycle & marine repair, auto service maintenance & light repair, and carpentry. Tuition costs $75.00 for each course, and courses will take from 15 to 30 days to complete.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
AARP
WSLS

Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley

GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Raymond Randall “Crunch” Rice, Jr.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, Raymond Randall Rice, Jr., age 71, of Pulaski, VA died peacefully at his cabin with family at his bedside. Born on July 19, 1951, in Radford, VA, he was the only son of the late Raymond R. Rice, Sr., and Virginia Wallner Rice of Pulaski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Rice-Shelton and his brother-in-law, Allen Mott.
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes

ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy