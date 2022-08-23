Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
Blue Ridge Muse
Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days
Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
cardinalnews.org
Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’
Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
WSLS
Pulaski County officials approve reduction in personal property taxes
PULASKI,Va. – Some drivers can let out a sigh of relief in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution that will lower personal property taxes. Leaders said the value of personal property taxes increased from 7% to 25% on used cars due to inflation.
WDBJ7.com
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
Coal producer plans to create 181 new jobs in Southwest Virginia mine complex
A leading producer of coal has plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County, as announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
wallstreetwindow.com
“Tammy’s Grill”Of Martinsville, Virginia Gets The Tim Shropshire Food Review
Tim Shropshire stopped by Tammy’s Grill of Martinsville, VA to try out some of their famous wings!! He recorded his encounter with the grill on video and posted it on Youtube. You can watch the video review here.
woay.com
Tazewell County Career and Technical Center offering adult night classes this fall
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Career and Technical College(TCCTC) will be offering night classes for adults this fall. Classes will begin in September with subjects including small engine, motorcycle & marine repair, auto service maintenance & light repair, and carpentry. Tuition costs $75.00 for each course, and courses will take from 15 to 30 days to complete.
Franklin News Post
Mountain Valley Pipeline submits stabilization plan in Jefferson National Forest
For four years now, large sections of steel pipe have been left along a cleared path through the Jefferson National Forest, caught in a state of limbo as legal battles have stalled construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The 42-inch diameter pipe sits on wooden platforms, or cribbing, that over...
WDBJ7.com
Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
WSLS
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley
GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
Augusta Free Press
Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges. Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Zaxby’s reopening under new ownership, creating 50-plus jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fast-food franchise is reopening in Roanoke after closing its doors three years ago. 50 jobs are expected to be created. Zaxby’s, which closed its location at 3206 Ordway Drive in 2019, is reopening at the same location August 29, this time under new ownership.
wfirnews.com
$5,000 grants for black-owned small businesses available for now
The application period is now open for black-owned businesses to get a $5,000 grant. WFIR’s Ian Price has more from an agency with a Roanoke office that’s trying to get the word out.
Martinsville man dead after shooting at Franklin Co. home, authorities say
UPDATE 10:04 a.m. (8/25/22): Franklin County authorities shared additional details about Wednesday night’s shooting in Boones Mill, including the name of the man who was found dead at the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about a shooting at a Boones Mill […]
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Raymond Randall “Crunch” Rice, Jr.
On Friday, August 12, 2022, Raymond Randall Rice, Jr., age 71, of Pulaski, VA died peacefully at his cabin with family at his bedside. Born on July 19, 1951, in Radford, VA, he was the only son of the late Raymond R. Rice, Sr., and Virginia Wallner Rice of Pulaski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Rice-Shelton and his brother-in-law, Allen Mott.
WSLS
Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes
ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
