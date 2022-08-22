Read full article on original website
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
CNET
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items
More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Collectible trading card marketplace TCGplayer sells to eBay for $295M
Have you remembered to drink water today? You can’t live off coffee and Red Bull alone. Look after yourself, you good-looking but dehydrated startup nerds. We care about you, and we want you to thrive!. Okay, with that out of the way, let’s dive into the news! — Christine...
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
Dollar General (DG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Motley Fool
This Was the Average IRA Balance Last Quarter. How Does Yours Compare?
The second quarter of 2022 was riddled with stock market turbulence. Not surprisingly, IRA balances fell quite a bit from the previous year.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO -2.31%) Q4 2022...
Crypto firms say US sanctions limit use of privacy software
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is facing pushback from the cryptocurrency industry over sanctions imposed on a firm accused of helping to launder billions of dollars — with some funds going to North Korean hackers. Earlier this month, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the virtual currency...
UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
Motley Fool
Why Buffett-Backed StoneCo Stock Rallied Tuesday Morning
An analyst believes the company's total payment volume deserves more attention.
US News and World Report
TCS, Owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, Sees H1 Profit Drop
MOSCOW (Reuters) -TCS Group Holding's first-half net profit dropped to a five-year low, hit by higher funding costs and conservative provisioning, the owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff said on Wednesday. The group did not provide precise figures for many metrics. In early March, days after Moscow sent troops into...
thecentersquare.com
Pandemic triggers 89% increase in U.S. food stamp spending
(The Center Square) – Spending on food stamps has increased by $53.5 billion – an 89% increase – in the two pandemic years. By comparison, that's how much the entire program cost in 2009 during the Great Recession. Spending on the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program grew...
Even dollar stores are starting to feel the pinch from inflation
Dollar stores, as their name suggests, offer inexpensive products for bargain-hungry shoppers. But even Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which have thrived this year as rampant inflation has helped boost sales, are starting to feel the pinch of a slowing economy.
morningbrew.com
Middle-income households become the most price-sensitive group
When Nordstrom and Macy’s cut their annual earnings forecasts on Tuesday, they surprised everyone by not blaming their surplus of outdated Sperrys. The real problem, they said, was that middle-class customers have stopped showing up. It is true: While lower-income households are still being hit hard by inflation, middle-class...
Motley Fool
If You Belong to 1 of These 3 Groups, You Can Forget About Claiming Social Security
You must earn your Social Security benefit by working or being married to a qualifying worker.
TechCrunch
It’s brutal out there for DTC companies
Tracking the value of recently public DTC companies is an exercise in zooming in as their valuations shrink. Shares of consumer shoe brand Allbirds, for example, a company beloved by many in the technology world, reached a 52-week high of $32.44 before falling to around $4.50 today. Shares of DTC consumer glasses brand Warby Parker similarly peaked at $60.30 per share in the last year and retreated to roughly $13.60 per share today.
TechCrunch
Walmart+ adds a new cash-back feature for members, Walmart Rewards
Walmart+ subscribers will be able to browse the Walmart app for offers across a range of bestselling items, including groceries, household goods, pet care, and other categories. They can then “clip” these offers like digital coupons to be used on upcoming purchases. After buying a rewarded item, Walmart+ members will earn cash back in the form of digital “Walmart Rewards” that are saved to their Walmart Wallet in the app.
Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BZ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
