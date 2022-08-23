Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
The Wake Up Show takes on square dancing with the Westen Dance Association
The Wake Up anchor team got a chance to learn to square dance with some local square dancers, and now you can join the fun as well. The Western Dance Association is hosting a Salmon Barbeque and Dance on Sunday, August 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Western Dance Center on 1901 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, and costs $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for children 12 & under.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews responding to a reported water rescue near Boone Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, crews are responding to a reported water rescue near Boone Avenue. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews responding to fire in Kendall Yards neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Kendall Yards, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar. The Spokane Fire Department is reporting no injuries or fatalities at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
SPD asking for help locating Centennial Trail assault suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from an early morning attack on Aug. 24. SPD said a woman was assaulted while walking on Centennial Trail near the intersection of North Nettleson Street and Ohio Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
FOX 28 Spokane
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Washington – A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers. KHQ isn’t aware of how they’re doing tonight, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters rush to put out massive motel fire in downtown Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Cheney Firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Freighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
FOX 28 Spokane
Malden farmer’s ‘Food Bank Cow’ shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. – Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘This is really to restore our way of life’: Hundreds gather to help return Chinook salmon to the Spokane River
“If you would’ve told me three years ago that we would be putting adult salmon in the upper Spokane River I would’ve smirked and said, ‘No way’,” Coeur d’Alene Tribe Councilmember Hemene James said. Hundreds of people turned out with James in People’s Park...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Fire Department receives ‘Heart Safe Community Award’
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received the 2022 “Heart Safe Community Award” on Aug. 22. The award from the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) recognized SVFD for making Spokane Valley one of the safest places in the United States to go into cardiac arrest.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police in Post Falls looking for 12-year-old runaway
Post Falls, Idaho – The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) is searching for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home. Elizabeth Brumback was last seen leaving the area of Seltice Way and Bay Street in Post Falls. She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and white flip flops.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Regional Air Support Unit prepares to help fight wildfires
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU) Rescue 3 Flight Crews recently conducted training with a water bucket to ensure readiness if requested to assist in fighting wildland fires, according to a Facebook post from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Rescue 3, a Bell...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world’s largest coffee roaster competition
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world’s largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend.Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.The competition included categories like espresso, espresso with milk and filter coffee. It was the first time the competition was held since 2019, where Indaba Coffee took home two medals.
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane Planning Services hosting public info sessions for interim zoning ordinance
City of Spokane Planning Services is hosting a series of public sessions to provide information and education regarding the Building Opportunity and Choices for All interim zoning ordinance. Contractors, developers, or property owners who might be interested in developing townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, or fourplexes under the pilot program are encouraged to attend. Residents are also invited to ask questions about what the new pilot program means for neighborhoods.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayor Woodward Responds to City Council ordinance on East Central police precinct
Mayor Nadine Woodward issued the following statement regarding the City Council emergency passage of Ordinance C36239, which relates to siting City facilities:. “This dangerous legislation is retaliatory and continues a consistent attack on the independent authority of the Office of the Mayor to run the operation as defined by the City Charter. The latest Council action is a direct response to the opening of a police precinct following extensive community outreach that began with a request from the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, which shares a parking lot with the building. That is evidenced by the effective date for enforcement of the ordinance, selected to retroactively include the opening of the police precinct in a former library location nearly 60 days ago. The City Council led a significant portion of the community outreach that showed overwhelming support for officers moving in and is now disregarding and minimizing that feedback.
FOX 28 Spokane
Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels. In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build. Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council votes in favor of process, criteria for police precincts
SPOKANE, Wash. – During Monday’s Legislative Session, Council voted 5-2 on Emergency Ordinance C96239, which determines the process and criteria for siting basic City facilities, defined as “police precincts, fire stations, utility facilities, and community centers.” This ordinance codifies that a community process takes place before placing these types of facilities in neighborhoods to ensure that more voices are part of the decision-making process and that the City Council and Mayor work together more closely.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Public Schools board approves budget, strategic goals, labor contract at Wednesday meeting
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Schools (SPS) Board of Directors met Wednesday evening to vote on three key agenda items heading into the 2022-2023 school year: this year’s budget, the district’s strategic goals and the district’s new labor contract with its teachers union–the Spokane Education Association (SEA).
