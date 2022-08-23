Mayor Nadine Woodward issued the following statement regarding the City Council emergency passage of Ordinance C36239, which relates to siting City facilities:. “This dangerous legislation is retaliatory and continues a consistent attack on the independent authority of the Office of the Mayor to run the operation as defined by the City Charter. The latest Council action is a direct response to the opening of a police precinct following extensive community outreach that began with a request from the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, which shares a parking lot with the building. That is evidenced by the effective date for enforcement of the ordinance, selected to retroactively include the opening of the police precinct in a former library location nearly 60 days ago. The City Council led a significant portion of the community outreach that showed overwhelming support for officers moving in and is now disregarding and minimizing that feedback.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO