Johnson County, IA

Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing

A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
MANCHESTER, IA
Eagle 102.3

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids

Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Everyone who now sought funds from the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools moves to ask voters for $312 Million Bond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to ask voters to approve the largest school bond in state history: $312 million dollars to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate, replace and redesign its middle and high schools. The School Board reviewed the final draft...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded

The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
Radio Iowa

Residents pack Manchester meeting on proposed Navigator pipeline

The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice...

