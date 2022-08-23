Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Resources available as City of Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collections procedures
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since March 2020, the City discontinued charging late fees, water shut-offs, and collections. Now, wIth the City of Iowa City resuming its standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are encouraging community members to review assistance program options.
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids gun violence remains steady despite efforts to reverse the trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are growing increasingly frustrated with gun violence in the city. Data so far this year shows shootings on pace to match last year, that’s despite broad efforts to reduce it. “I’m disturbed with each incident of gun violence,” said Police Chief Wayne...
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Daily Iowan
Finalist for vice president of Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean Cristen Page emphasizes patient care
Cristen Page, the second candidate finalist for the University of Iowa vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, discussed past and present challenges, and opportunities faced within academic health systems during an open forum Thursday. “I hope you’ll walk away with the sense that I am...
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Everyone who now sought funds from the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program...
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
KCRG.com
Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools moves to ask voters for $312 Million Bond
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to ask voters to approve the largest school bond in state history: $312 million dollars to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate, replace and redesign its middle and high schools. The School Board reviewed the final draft...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Daily Iowan
Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded
The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
KCRG.com
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District Superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on the first...
Radio Iowa
Residents pack Manchester meeting on proposed Navigator pipeline
The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice...
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
