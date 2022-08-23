ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

South Sudan recalls diplomat who dodged rape charges in New York City

The South Sudanese government has recalled a diplomat who recently dodged rape charges in New York City due to his diplomatic immunity. Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the recall on Thursday after a woman accused Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, of following her into her Washington Heights apartment and raping her twice before leaving, according to police and law enforcement sources.
