New York City police seeking suspects in robbery of 67-year-old man caught on video
Police are searching for suspects in the brutal Bronx beating and robbery of a 67-year-old last week that was caught on video. The NYPD said the beating happened around 2:37 a.m. in front of 353 East 151 Street on August 15. A 67-year-old man was walking when a group of individuals approached him and began to chase him.
New York man gets no jail time for fatal hit-and-run; victim’s family starts charity in son's honor
Just two weeks before he was set to begin college at New York University last year, 18-year-old Devesh Samtani died when a hit-and-run driver struck him from behind in the wealthy East Hampton enclave on Long Island. His killer, Daniel Campbell, has pleaded guilty. But he won’t serve any jail...
South Sudan recalls diplomat who dodged rape charges in New York City
The South Sudanese government has recalled a diplomat who recently dodged rape charges in New York City due to his diplomatic immunity. Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the recall on Thursday after a woman accused Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, of following her into her Washington Heights apartment and raping her twice before leaving, according to police and law enforcement sources.
NYPD adopts new concealed carry permit license rule after Supreme Court ruling
The New York Police Department adopted a new rule governing concealed carry permits. After the Supreme Court ruled the law concerning concealed carry permits in New York was unconstitutional, the state enacted new licensing standards. Wednesday’s NYPD rule brings the department’s rules in line with the state’s new law, which goes into effect on Sept.1.
Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities
Former governor of New York and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki commended Texas Governor Abbott for his stance on illegal immigration and sending migrants to New York City on "The Story" Wednesday. GEORGE PATAKI: We're a sanctuary city. We welcome illegals unless they come. And then all of a...
Braves rookie says getting drafted by division rival Mets 'would have been terrible'
The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets have been rivals since long before Vaughn Grissom was even born. He's only played in 15 games with the Braves, but the rookie second baseman already understands the rivalry between the two NL East foes. Grissom was drafted by Atlanta in the...
