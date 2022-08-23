Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Ukraine Air Force Claims Russian Ka-52 Helicopter—'Happy Independence Day'
"Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" the Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Russian Vacationers Inadvertently Expose Air Defenses, Research Suggests
A Russian vacationer uploaded a photograph exposing Russia's air defenses "during a stroll along the beach," a researcher said.
Experts say the Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal is not a 'hypersonic weapon.' Here's why
In March this year, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it had used its hypersonic Kinzhal missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement was nothing more than a marketing gimmick to pump Russia's position as a defense supplier, Sandboxx News reported last week. Hypersonic weapons are the...
US carries out Syria airstrikes in reprisal attack on Iran-backed militia
The US military has said it has carried out airstrikes in areas of eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militias. The US military’s Central Command spokesperson, Colonel Joe Buccino, said in a statement on Wednesday: “Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel”, and were in response to an attack on 15 August targeting US forces.
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
Russia-Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still disconnected from grid, says state operator – live
Energoatom says all reactors are off grid; US says Russia turning plant into ‘active war zone’
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Liz Truss has been accused of a “woeful” lack of judgement and risking harm to diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on president Emmanuel Macron.The foreign secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided as to whether her counterpart in Paris was “friend or foe”.A number of issues have affected the UK and France in recent months, including boat crossings in the Channel and travel chaos at Dover, which Truss blamed on the French authorities.Truss and her rival candidate Rishi Sunak were asked a series of quickfire questions,...
Taiwan says China drills deepened international solidarity
China's huge military drills around Taiwan have only made allies more determined to visit the island democracy and show solidarity, Taipei's foreign minister Joseph Wu said Friday. Wu said China's show of force had been counter-productive and "there will be more" visits to Taiwan by international dignitaries.
Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled
Driven by moral outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia. A few states quickly followed through. Idaho sold $300,000 of bonds in a Russian oil company in early March. A day before the invasion, the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System sold its shares in the Russian bank Sberbank. But those examples are outliers. Six months into a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced over 12 million more, most of the pledges to drop Russian investments — some made with great fanfare during news conferences — have gone unfulfilled, according to an Associated Press review, state retirement administrators and firms that invest state funds. Swift global reaction has cut off much of Russia’s economy from the rest of the world. That has made it nearly impossible for divestment by state pension funds, university endowments and other public-sector holdings — as well as private investments such as those in 401(k) accounts.
Factory slump drags UK near stagnation; US private sector shrinks; eurozone ‘heads into recession’ – as it happened
UK private sector growth hits 18-month low, while the US, Germany and France all suffer falls in activity this month, adding to recession fears
UN high-seas biodiversity treaty struggles to leave port
A two-week negotiating session on a treaty to protect the high seas wraps up Friday, with UN observers holding their breath that the long-stalled deal can cross the finish line. "I think they have made a lot of progress in the last two weeks on issues that were very controversial," said Klaudija Cremers, a researcher at the IDDRI think tank, which like multiple other NGOs has a seat with observer status at the negotiations.
POLITICO
Happy anniversary, Ukraine: Here’s $3 billion
With help from Paul McLeary, Connor O'Brien and Daniel Lippman. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday. President JOE BIDEN is giving Ukraine quite the Independence...
CNBC
Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future
If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
Germany's Scholz plans to send more arms to Ukraine - source
TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Germany planned to deliver further arms to Ukraine, worth more than 500 million euros ($498.55 million), a source told Reuters.
Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport
GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport.
