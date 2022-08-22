ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items

More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
AOL Corp

U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'

Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations (U.N.) official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic....
CNBC

Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future

If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
thecentersquare.com

Pandemic triggers 89% increase in U.S. food stamp spending

(The Center Square) – Spending on food stamps has increased by $53.5 billion – an 89% increase – in the two pandemic years. By comparison, that's how much the entire program cost in 2009 during the Great Recession. Spending on the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program grew...
CNBC

'Summer of cynicism'? How ETF investors are navigating the volatility

The summer rally has rolled into period of fits and starts through August as the threat of a possible recession looms. But as a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve hangs in the balance, some investors are doing away with short-term debt and finding pockets of strength in large caps.
