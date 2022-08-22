Read full article on original website
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
CNET
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items
More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
AOL Corp
U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'
Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations (U.N.) official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic....
China to take more steps to support economy -state media cites cabinet
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will take more steps to support the economy, including increasing funding support for infrastructure projects and ramping up support for private firms and technology companies, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.
CNBC
Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future
If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
China's jobless turn to car boot sales as COVID-hit economy stalls
BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Wang Wei to shut his tourism company, the Tianjin native poured his life-savings of 80,000 yuan ($11,785) into selling coffee from the back of his green Suzuki micro van in the Chinese capital Beijing.
thecentersquare.com
Pandemic triggers 89% increase in U.S. food stamp spending
(The Center Square) – Spending on food stamps has increased by $53.5 billion – an 89% increase – in the two pandemic years. By comparison, that's how much the entire program cost in 2009 during the Great Recession. Spending on the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program grew...
CNBC
'Summer of cynicism'? How ETF investors are navigating the volatility
The summer rally has rolled into period of fits and starts through August as the threat of a possible recession looms. But as a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve hangs in the balance, some investors are doing away with short-term debt and finding pockets of strength in large caps.
Japan sees economy picking up modestly, flags looming risks -govt
TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's government described its economy as "moderately picking up" in its monthly economic report, keeping the overall assessment unchanged from the previous month, while noting an upward revision to factory output.
