Pulaski County High School is introducing a new athletic ticket sales platform, Ticket Spicket will be our online athletic ticket sales provider for the 22 – 23 school year. Here is the link for purchasing online tickets to Cougar athletic events, spicket.events/pulaskicountyhs We are excited to provide this option for our spectators which allows ease and convenience for our Cougar fans. Don’t stand in line, buy your ticket online! Below are a few items to note regarding PCHS athletic tickets as well as resources to help fans navigate on-line ticket purchases. PCHS will continue to sell tickets at the gate for those that prefer cash sales.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO