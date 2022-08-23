Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech Fan Day was a memorable occasion for Hokie loversCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Bikes of RoamNRV bike share program in Montgomery County has been discontinuedCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Related
VWCC Building Renamed Hall Family Center for Business Science
Edwin C. “Ed” Hall of Roanoke, Va., and his family were celebrated on August 23, 2022, with a ceremony recognizing their enduring generosity toward Virginia Western Community College. Directors from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation were on hand as well as other community leaders as the College renamed its Business Science Building as […]
wallstreetwindow.com
“Tammy’s Grill”Of Martinsville, Virginia Gets The Tim Shropshire Food Review
Tim Shropshire stopped by Tammy’s Grill of Martinsville, VA to try out some of their famous wings!! He recorded his encounter with the grill on video and posted it on Youtube. You can watch the video review here.
cardinalnews.org
Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’
Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
Floyd, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Floyd. The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on August 25, 2022, 14:30:00. Christiansburg High SchoolFloyd County High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Mayor Lea addresses homelessness in State of the City speech
In his State of the City address, Mayor Sherman Lea spoke on Roanoke’s homelessness problem and the steps the city has taken to address it. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Roanoke woman doesn’t allow her mental illness to stop her passion for serving people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman who has dedicated her life to serving people experiencing homelessness is sharing where this passion developed and how she closely relates to those dealing with these kinds of struggles. Dawn Sandoval, 55, is the founder of The Least of These Ministry or TLOT,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Raymond Randall “Crunch” Rice, Jr.
On Friday, August 12, 2022, Raymond Randall Rice, Jr., age 71, of Pulaski, VA died peacefully at his cabin with family at his bedside. Born on July 19, 1951, in Radford, VA, he was the only son of the late Raymond R. Rice, Sr., and Virginia Wallner Rice of Pulaski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Rice-Shelton and his brother-in-law, Allen Mott.
WDBJ7.com
Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Zaxby’s reopening under new ownership, creating 50-plus jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fast-food franchise is reopening in Roanoke after closing its doors three years ago. 50 jobs are expected to be created. Zaxby’s, which closed its location at 3206 Ordway Drive in 2019, is reopening at the same location August 29, this time under new ownership.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
WDBJ7.com
Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
State of the City: Roanoke Mayor addresses increase in gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman Lea addressed the community at Roanoke's State of the City address on Thursday morning. Lea spoke about how inflation, the pandemic, violence, and homelessness have impacted the City of Roanoke in 2022. Over the last year, he said millions of dollars have been...
WSLS
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley
GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
pcpatriot.com
PCHS Online Ticket Purchase for Athletic Events
Pulaski County High School is introducing a new athletic ticket sales platform, Ticket Spicket will be our online athletic ticket sales provider for the 22 – 23 school year. Here is the link for purchasing online tickets to Cougar athletic events, spicket.events/pulaskicountyhs We are excited to provide this option for our spectators which allows ease and convenience for our Cougar fans. Don’t stand in line, buy your ticket online! Below are a few items to note regarding PCHS athletic tickets as well as resources to help fans navigate on-line ticket purchases. PCHS will continue to sell tickets at the gate for those that prefer cash sales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pcpatriot.com
Town, county part ways on garbage collection in Pulaski
Big changes are coming next year concerning garbage collection in Pulaski, following action this week by both Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski. On Monday night, the county Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to endorse the Public Service Authority’s decision to terminate an agreement with the Town of Pulaski dating back to 1986 to provide garbage pickup in the town.
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
Blue Ridge Muse
Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days
Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
Comments / 2