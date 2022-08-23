The Philadelphia Flyers could use some positive energy one month ahead of their first preseason game. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and other prominent members of the organization have taken on heavy criticism this summer after a series of head-scratching decisions. It’s no surprise they received the lowest confidence rating of any NHL front office in a poll conducted Dom Luszczyszyn (from The Athletic, NHL front-office confidence rankings: How fans feel about every team, 8/18/22). However, considering a prospect defenseman got a comparison to Kimmo Timonen and local broadcasters sang the team’s praises at a major local event, the Flyers have had worse weeks this offseason.

