The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions
Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
CBS News
Phil Kessel signs 1-year contract with Vegas Golden Knights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Phil the Thrill has decided to keep his talents out West. After spending the past three years with the Arizona Coyotes, Kessel is taking a short trip northwest to Arizona, as he's now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights,. News dropped late Wednesday night that Kessel...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Saunders and Coates, Ellis, Andrae, Allison
The Philadelphia Flyers could use some positive energy one month ahead of their first preseason game. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and other prominent members of the organization have taken on heavy criticism this summer after a series of head-scratching decisions. It’s no surprise they received the lowest confidence rating of any NHL front office in a poll conducted Dom Luszczyszyn (from The Athletic, NHL front-office confidence rankings: How fans feel about every team, 8/18/22). However, considering a prospect defenseman got a comparison to Kimmo Timonen and local broadcasters sang the team’s praises at a major local event, the Flyers have had worse weeks this offseason.
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB・
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell trade saga takes intriguing twist — and the Knicks aren’t going to like it
The Utah Jazz remain steadfast with regard to their trade demands for Donovan Mitchell. This is likely why there hasn’t been significant progress in their negotiations with the New York Knicks. As it turns out, however, the Jazz may have a few reasons as to why they’re more than willing to let the trade talks with the Knicks drag on.
Dolphins Veteran Out For Season With 'Unfortunate' Injury
Just one week after signing with the team, Miami Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending his season. The veteran corner reportedly injured his groin in Miami's preseason game against the Raiders over the weekend, but coach Mike McDaniel didn't seem to think it was anything too serious.
NBC Sports
After nightmare year with injuries, Flyers create new position
The Flyers made a position and hire that had seemingly been coming down the pike since the end of their 2021-22 campaign. Injuries ripped through the club as it endured one of its worst seasons in franchise history. "We're going to look at our entire structure in terms of our...
thecomeback.com
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti
Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Golden Knights, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Christian Dvorak’s name is out there in the rumor mill again. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks might be looking at a couple of free agents still out there on the market. The Vegas Golden Knights signed Phil Kessel, what does that mean for their...
