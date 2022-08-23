ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

Tate pleads not guilty to Clinton County charges

CLINTON COUNTY — Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy last year, pleaded not guilty Monday in Clinton County Court to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Five juveniles, one adult arrested for beating Centralia teen

CENTRALIA — Six people have been arrested in connection with the beating Monday of a 15-year-old Centralia juvenile male near the intersection of Kell and McKee streets in Centralia. According to Centralia police, the victim was reportedly beaten around 5:15 p.m. Monday by members of a local gang known...
CENTRALIA, IL
Salem man pleads guilty to weapons offense

MARION COUNTY — A 32-year-old Salem man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Marion County Court to a lesser charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for two other charges being dismissed. Anthony R. Hays was sentenced to four years in prison for the offense and...
SALEM, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 23RD, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 41-year-old April Dycus of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Theft. 36-year-old Amber Twiggs of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Construction starts on Woodlawn Dollar General Store

WOODLAWN — The Village of Woodlawn will have a new place to shop before Christmas. The Village announced on its Facebook page Monday that ground has broken on a new Dollar General Store in town. The Village says construction started Monday and is expected to be completed in November.
WOODLAWN, IL

