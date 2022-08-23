ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

By Charles Clifford
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office investigation. He said because of the ongoing investigation, he could not say what they were being looked at for.

Thorpe would not reveal the names of the officers however all eight are currently out on administrative leave. He anticipates the possibility of a grand jury investigation that could result in charges against these officers or possibly additional officers being charged.

The mayor said that his focus now is to restore confidence between the police department and the community. “Well, I’m certainly sorry that we find ourselves in these circumstances. Change doesn’t come overnight, and I asked everyone to be patient with the process. Patient with us as government as we work towards building a culture here that works for all segments of our community,” said Mayor Thorpe.

Thorpe also announced that current interim Police Chief, Steven A. Ford, will most likely be promoted to chief. Thorpe has also put forward a package of proposals that includes incentives for new officers to join the Antioch Police Department.

The new proposals could include a $40,000 signing bonus for new recruits out of the police academy and also officers who move from other departments. They’re also proposing help with officers buying homes here in Antioch.

The goal of the proposals is to have officers work at the department long term. The package of proposals goes before the city council on Tuesday.

Comments / 26

Betty Boop
3d ago

So while the mayor is trying to show "transparency". What is the status of his DUI charges? While we're on the subject of moral terpitude the community of the status of investigations... We haven't heard anything on his charges has he been arraigned. If the officers are on administrative leave pending investigation, shouldn't the mayor be on administrative leave until his charges have been resolved.

Reply(2)
17
Brenda Foster
2d ago

So, now we're down eight Officers on Patrol. What are you going to do to replace them, Thorpe, since you've taken them out-of-service? The department is already severely understaffed - just what the criminals like to hear.

Reply
5
The Dude
2d ago

Those of us who were honest cops dislike dirty cops more than anyone. If they are guilty, put them in jail.

Reply(4)
5
 

