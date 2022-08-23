Read full article on original website
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
kmaland.com
Clarinda district seeks facilities group members
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are looking for local residents to participate in a very important committee. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution allowing officials with SiteLogiQ to meet with the district's facility engagement group--one of the first steps toward a comprehensive facilities study. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News between 30-to-50 community members are needed to participate in the engagement group in a series of meetings with SiteLogiQ as part of the continuing probe of the district's building needs.
kmaland.com
Transparency questions raised over Page County turbine project
(Shenandoah) -- One of many opponents of a proposed wind turbine project is calling for more transparency from Page County officials. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors fielded a barrage of questions from Jane Stimson regarding the county's communications with Invenergy officials. Stimson's questions come in wake of the supervisors' 2-1 approval of the proposed Shenandoah Hills turbine project earlier this month. While claiming transparency isn't Invenergy's forte, Stimson says it should be for county officials. Specifically, Stimson inquired about the methods Invenergy uses to contact the county, and whether they communicate with each of the supervisors. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he's received both emails and phone calls from company officials in the past. But, he's unsure of whether Invenergy corresponds swith the other supervisors.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors take stance on use of eminent domain
Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build a pipeline across 5 states, including Nebraska and Iowa. A stretch of it would be in Pottawattamie County.
kmaland.com
Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah check presentation to Shen Public Library
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting.
kmaland.com
Bidders sought for Shen demo projects
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are continuing the city's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated structures. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and clean up activities at four properties: 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the latest properties targeted for removal continues the momentum created during his predecessor Dick Hunt's tenure. McQueen also credits City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen for his continued efforts to acquire nuisance structures through court activities.
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
kmaland.com
Page County vets administrator assesses PACT Act impact
(Shenandoah) -- It's being called the most extensive law change ever to hit veterans services. That's why Page County Veterans Affairs Administrator Janet Olsen is informing area veterans about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act. Signed by President Biden following approval by both the U.S. House and Senate, the bill is designed to deliver benefits and services to more than five million veterans impacted by toxic exposures in past U.S. conflicts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Olsen says the PACT Act encompasses veterans impacted by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
kmaland.com
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
kmaland.com
Shen library, city receive forum donations
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presented a check totaling $1,000 to Shenandoah Public Library in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow’s family. Rosemary and husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctioned the first-ever Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition late last month. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says Rosemary visited the library as a child and worked there as a teen. Hensen says that experience influenced her career choice.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
WOWT
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park, but first Q Street between 60th and 72nd streets will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic. The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about...
Iowa rural fire departments struggle to land volunteers
Rural fire departments face unique challenges from recruiting volunteers to getting equipment. It's why the Iowa West Foundation is supporting these departments.
kmaland.com
Hamburg charter school instruction underway
(Hamburg) -- More than 30 high school students are participating in a new education venture in the Hamburg School District. Earlier this year, the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Instruction in Hamburg's Career Academy began earlier this month. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program's enrollment exceeded original expectations.
kmaland.com
Stanley Archer, 79, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: May be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Private burial at a later date.
kmaland.com
John Mullenix, 64 of Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Memorials:Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Community shares concerns with proposed Bennington school bond
Community members shared their concerns with the Bennington Public School Board over a proposed $149 million school bond.
Fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
An Omaha, Nebraska man found a prehistoric fossil while competing in a fishing tournament on the Missouri River.
WOWT
6 First Alert Traffic: 120th & West Maple construction wrapping up
6 News On Your Side: "It's time to build it." A major road project in southwest Omaha is moving into its next phase. 6 News On Your Side: Omaha neighbors disappointed with high traffic volume. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A major road project in southwest Omaha...
