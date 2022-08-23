ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, IA

kmaland.com

Clarinda district seeks facilities group members

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are looking for local residents to participate in a very important committee. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution allowing officials with SiteLogiQ to meet with the district's facility engagement group--one of the first steps toward a comprehensive facilities study. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News between 30-to-50 community members are needed to participate in the engagement group in a series of meetings with SiteLogiQ as part of the continuing probe of the district's building needs.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Transparency questions raised over Page County turbine project

(Shenandoah) -- One of many opponents of a proposed wind turbine project is calling for more transparency from Page County officials. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors fielded a barrage of questions from Jane Stimson regarding the county's communications with Invenergy officials. Stimson's questions come in wake of the supervisors' 2-1 approval of the proposed Shenandoah Hills turbine project earlier this month. While claiming transparency isn't Invenergy's forte, Stimson says it should be for county officials. Specifically, Stimson inquired about the methods Invenergy uses to contact the county, and whether they communicate with each of the supervisors. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he's received both emails and phone calls from company officials in the past. But, he's unsure of whether Invenergy corresponds swith the other supervisors.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Bidders sought for Shen demo projects

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are continuing the city's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated structures. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and clean up activities at four properties: 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the latest properties targeted for removal continues the momentum created during his predecessor Dick Hunt's tenure. McQueen also credits City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen for his continued efforts to acquire nuisance structures through court activities.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Page County vets administrator assesses PACT Act impact

(Shenandoah) -- It's being called the most extensive law change ever to hit veterans services. That's why Page County Veterans Affairs Administrator Janet Olsen is informing area veterans about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act. Signed by President Biden following approval by both the U.S. House and Senate, the bill is designed to deliver benefits and services to more than five million veterans impacted by toxic exposures in past U.S. conflicts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Olsen says the PACT Act encompasses veterans impacted by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Shen library, city receive forum donations

(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presented a check totaling $1,000 to Shenandoah Public Library in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow’s family. Rosemary and husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctioned the first-ever Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition late last month. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says Rosemary visited the library as a child and worked there as a teen. Hensen says that experience influenced her career choice.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Hamburg charter school instruction underway

(Hamburg) -- More than 30 high school students are participating in a new education venture in the Hamburg School District. Earlier this year, the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Instruction in Hamburg's Career Academy began earlier this month. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program's enrollment exceeded original expectations.
HAMBURG, IA
kmaland.com

Stanley Archer, 79, Clarinda, Iowa

Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: May be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Private burial at a later date.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

John Mullenix, 64 of Red Oak, Iowa

Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Memorials:Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
RED OAK, IA

