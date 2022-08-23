ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
Crime & Safety
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Wilbur, WA
County
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
KHQ Right Now

SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
KHQ Right Now

Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

A deputy is on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting

A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. Two deputies responded to information that a suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was at Lyons Self Storage in northeast Spokane.
KHQ Right Now

Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you're asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Myrtle...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA

