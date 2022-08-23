Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Deputies searching for missing man after his dog was found without him
42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan was last heard from on Aug. 10. His dog was found wandering on a remote road in Stevens County, but Trevor and his car were nowhere to be seen.
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
SCSO identifies deputy that shot, killed wanted suspect in N. Spokane
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy who shot and injured a wanted suspect N. Spokane on Sunday.
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East. A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP. The crash is said to be located...
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
ifiberone.com
Inmate escapes Lincoln County Jail; deputies ask public for help in tracking him down
DAVENPORT - Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say an escaped inmate is on the run after fleeing from the confines of the county’s jail on Monday night. Sheriff’s deputies say the inmate escaped at around 8:30 p.m. from the jail in Davenport, which is about 37 miles northeast of Odessa.
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
Troopers responding to motorcycle crash, fire on I-90 westbound near Argonne
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle crash and fire on westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. Right now, the inside two westbound lanes are blocked and one lane eastbound. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Inmate who escaped from Lincoln County Jail back in custody
UPDATE (11:30 a.m. ) — An inmate who escaped from Lincoln County Jail Monday night has been taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Cody Magruder was captured just south of the Davenport city limits on Tuesday morning. Magruder has been re-booked into jail on multiple felony...
Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
Trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash interrupted by nearby fire
The trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash was interrupted by a nearby fire Aug. 23. Nash faces charges for raping two women while on duty. The fire, which burned a building in west central Spokane, was quickly put out by firefighters. Nash's trial continued quickly. The trial will continue Aug. 24.
A deputy is on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting
A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. Two deputies responded to information that a suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was at Lyons Self Storage in northeast Spokane.
Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you're asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Myrtle...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
