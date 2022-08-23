Read full article on original website
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
‘It’s kind of scary’: Four injured after shooting in West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people are hurt after a shooting at a West Central park early Thursday morning. The Spokane Police Department says three were teenagers, and a 40-year-old was also shot. All of them were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Police believe a large...
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
Troopers responding to motorcycle crash, fire on I-90 westbound near Argonne
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle crash and fire on westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. Right now, the inside two westbound lanes are blocked and one lane eastbound. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back...
SCSO identifies deputy that shot, killed wanted suspect in N. Spokane
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy who shot and injured a wanted suspect N. Spokane on Sunday.
3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
'What were you thinking?' | Former Lincoln County sheriff didn't take son to hospital after DUI crash in attempt to cover up
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son's alleged drinking and driving incident from last year. Mager's son was involved in a vehicle rollover near the Creston intersection at approximately...
State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East. A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP. The crash is said to be located...
Police in Post Falls looking for 12-year-old runaway
Post Falls, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) is searching for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home. Elizabeth Brumback was last seen leaving the area of Seltice Way and Bay Street in Post Falls. She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and white flip flops.
Crews respond to fire in West Central
Crews responded to a fire in West Central Tuesday morning. The fire caused evacuations at the Spokane County Courthouse, which were lifted later that morning.
Lincoln County corrections deputy suffered broken arm as two inmates attempted escape
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A Lincoln County corrections deputy was left with a broken arm after two inmates rushed him before continuing on a violent spree through the jail. The two convicts, including Cody Magruder, attacked the guard as he made his rounds Monday night around 8 p.m. After breaking...
inlander.com
Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue
The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
FOX 28 Spokane
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
