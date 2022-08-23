ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
KHQ Right Now

Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
KHQ Right Now

SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
KHQ Right Now

Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
KHQ Right Now

Police in Post Falls looking for 12-year-old runaway

Post Falls, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) is searching for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home. Elizabeth Brumback was last seen leaving the area of Seltice Way and Bay Street in Post Falls. She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and white flip flops.
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire in West Central

Crews responded to a fire in West Central Tuesday morning. The fire caused evacuations at the Spokane County Courthouse, which were lifted later that morning.
inlander.com

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
Bonner County Daily Bee

White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire

Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
