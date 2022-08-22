ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

WATCH LIVE: At the 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- KRDO is live on opening day for the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th day of the fair in Pueblo. This article will be updated throughout the day with new livestreams and videos. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KRDO...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs police are looking for missing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing children last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr. Carleigh Moore is described as a 12 years old white female, 5'7 heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs mom struggling to find child care amid Pikes Peak College closing child care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College's Rampart campus in north Colorado Springs has closed its child development center, leaving a dozen students searching for child care services. Pikes Peak's Centennial campus in southwest Colorado Springs is now taking on caring for more children; however, it's currently at capacity and is a sizable drive for parents on the north side.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
KRDO

8th street and Abbot closed for a pedestrian-involved crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 8th street and Abbot are currently closed. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) closed the road at approximately 5:30 p.m. CSPD says that the accident was a two-vehicle crash and that a pedestrian was hit. Due to the nature and severity of the injuries, CSPD closed the road and called the Major Crash Unit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Senior Week at the Pueblo Zoo coming in September

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Senior Week at the Pueblo Zoo is returning this year in September and the zoo said this year it will be better than ever. Senior Week this year will be September 11 - 17. During that time, seniors 65+ and their caregivers will receive free admission to the zoo. No coupons are necessary.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Teen charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 15-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash on Aug. 21. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on the 21st to a two-car crash at the intersection of Astrozon Blvd and Bellamy St. When they arrived, they discovered the crash involved a fatality.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Parks and Rec Department looking for stolen equipment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department needs your help. Pueblo Police and Parks and Rec are asking for the community's help in locating some stolen equipment. According to the Parks and Rec Department, a pressure washer on a small trailer was stolen from the city park...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

CSPD looking for road rage shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a shooting suspect that was involved in a road rage incident last weekend. According to CSPD, officers responded to a road rage incident near Powers Blvd and Dublin Blvd last Sunday, Aug....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Academy District 20 hosting job fair on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many school districts are still looking to fill open positions for the current school year. Colorado Springs' biggest district is one of those. Academy District 20 will host a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police arrested a suspect in a shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 24, 2022, Pueblo Police (PPD) were dispatched to 6400 Dillon Drive on a report of a shooting. PPD says that during an argument, the suspect, 31-year-old, Loren Casados fired a shotgun at the victim. According to PPD, the victim was injured by the shrapnel...
PUEBLO, CO

