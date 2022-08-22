Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
WATCH LIVE: At the 150th Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- KRDO is live on opening day for the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th day of the fair in Pueblo. This article will be updated throughout the day with new livestreams and videos. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KRDO...
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
Colorado Springs police are looking for missing children
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing children last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr. Carleigh Moore is described as a 12 years old white female, 5'7 heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying...
Colorado Springs mom struggling to find child care amid Pikes Peak College closing child care
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College's Rampart campus in north Colorado Springs has closed its child development center, leaving a dozen students searching for child care services. Pikes Peak's Centennial campus in southwest Colorado Springs is now taking on caring for more children; however, it's currently at capacity and is a sizable drive for parents on the north side.
8th street and Abbot closed for a pedestrian-involved crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 8th street and Abbot are currently closed. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) closed the road at approximately 5:30 p.m. CSPD says that the accident was a two-vehicle crash and that a pedestrian was hit. Due to the nature and severity of the injuries, CSPD closed the road and called the Major Crash Unit.
Crash closes part of southbound I-25 between Briargate Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two lanes of southbound I-25 closed in north Colorado Springs during the evening commute Thursday due to a crash. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, two left lanes of southbound I-25 closed at 3:54 p.m. between Exit 151 and Exit 150. As of 4:30 p.m., the road was still closed.
Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
Senior Week at the Pueblo Zoo coming in September
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Senior Week at the Pueblo Zoo is returning this year in September and the zoo said this year it will be better than ever. Senior Week this year will be September 11 - 17. During that time, seniors 65+ and their caregivers will receive free admission to the zoo. No coupons are necessary.
Unclaimed Veteran service to be held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak National Cemetary will hold a committal service and interment for an Unclaimed Veteran on Monday, Aug. 29. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Pikes Peak National Cemetery is requesting the public be in attendance to honor the veteran and his...
Teen charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 15-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash on Aug. 21. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on the 21st to a two-car crash at the intersection of Astrozon Blvd and Bellamy St. When they arrived, they discovered the crash involved a fatality.
Pueblo Parks and Rec Department looking for stolen equipment
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department needs your help. Pueblo Police and Parks and Rec are asking for the community's help in locating some stolen equipment. According to the Parks and Rec Department, a pressure washer on a small trailer was stolen from the city park...
CSPD looking for road rage shooting suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a shooting suspect that was involved in a road rage incident last weekend. According to CSPD, officers responded to a road rage incident near Powers Blvd and Dublin Blvd last Sunday, Aug....
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
Accused child killer Letecia Stauch’s sanity evaluation shows that she is ‘sane’
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Letecia Stauch's sanity examination from the Colorado Mental Health Institute determined that she is "sane." Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020. In February 2022, she claimed that she wasn't sane at the time of the crimes.
Academy District 20 hosting job fair on Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many school districts are still looking to fill open positions for the current school year. Colorado Springs' biggest district is one of those. Academy District 20 will host a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education and...
Pueblo Police arrested a suspect in a shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 24, 2022, Pueblo Police (PPD) were dispatched to 6400 Dillon Drive on a report of a shooting. PPD says that during an argument, the suspect, 31-year-old, Loren Casados fired a shotgun at the victim. According to PPD, the victim was injured by the shrapnel...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scammers impersonating deputies
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has issued a new warning about a phone scam people in the county are reporting. The Sheriff's Office said the scam involves the caller impersonating a sheriff's deputy and requesting money for citations. The phone number also appears to come from the Sheriff's Office but is a phony number.
