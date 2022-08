After what must have seemed like forever for motorists, the familiar orange barrels and barricades were finally removed on I-40 between U.S. 59 in Sallisaw and the Carlisle community west of Vian following completion of a pavement rehabilitation project by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). But life without the bottleneck created by lane closures was short-lived for Sequoyah…

SALLISAW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO