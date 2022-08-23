Brunswick, August 23 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Brunswick.
The Camden County High School softball team will have a game with Glynn Academy on August 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
|-
|Camden County High School
|Glynn Academy
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 13:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Softball
The Camden County High School softball team will have a game with Glynn Academy on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
|-
|Camden County High School
|Glynn Academy
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball
