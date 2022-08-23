Brunswick, August 23 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

Atlantans looking for some coastal amusement will soon be able to visit a new Sky Zone branch in Brunswick. Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and “is the global leader in indoor active entertainment,” its announcement says. Dozens of attractions include the Toddler Zone for children under six, Air Courts for kids and teens, and “thrilling Slick Slides that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing.” The park offers monthly memberships and can host birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips and corporate outings. An opening date has not been set. Details: prnewswire.com.

