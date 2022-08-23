ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, August 23 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

High School Softball PRO
High School Softball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Brunswick.

The Camden County High School softball team will have a game with Glynn Academy on August 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H13y5_0hRJigpk00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjjbY_0hRJigpk00
Camden County High School Glynn Academy

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 13:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Softball

The Camden County High School softball team will have a game with Glynn Academy on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

   -  
Camden County High School Glynn Academy

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball


Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!

#Brunswick

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coastalgeorgiasports.com

Mariners Receive Named Scholarships to Honor the Memories of Coach Gerald Cox and Lucy Fendig

BRUNSWICK, Ga.- Coastal Georgia Athletics announced the recipients of the newest named scholarship awards including the Coach Cox Memorial Scholarship, Lucy Wynn Fendig Women's Tennis Scholarship and the Hites-Thomas Scholarship. Basketball athlete Anthony Duncan received the Coach Cox Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was set up to honor the memory of...
BRUNSWICK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Sky Zone trampoline park opening coastal Georgia location

Atlantans looking for some coastal amusement will soon be able to visit a new Sky Zone branch in Brunswick. Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and “is the global leader in indoor active entertainment,” its announcement says. Dozens of attractions include the Toddler Zone for children under six, Air Courts for kids and teens, and “thrilling Slick Slides that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing.” The park offers monthly memberships and can host birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips and corporate outings. An opening date has not been set. Details: prnewswire.com.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Brunswick, GA
Sports
City
Brunswick, GA
bookriot.com

Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

SG Blocks buys St. Marys, Georgia, land for manufacturing plant

Jacksonville-based SG Blocks Inc. announced Aug. 22 that it bought about 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, to build a third manufacturing plant. It did not announced a purchase price. SG Blocks, with SG standing for safe and green, designs and builds prefabricated modules from wood, steel and shipping containers.
SAINT MARYS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Glynn Academy
wtoc.com

New ordinance for golf carts in Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - If you own a golf cart in Darien, listen up! A new city ordinance requires you to register it with the city. Starting September 1st, in the City of Darien, you’ll be able to take one of these on city streets. The new city ordinance...
DARIEN, GA
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County School Board races head to runoffs with no clear victor

Deonas won election and re-election the previous times without opposition. Nassau County, with its deep-red politics and ability to generate knives-out primaries, could have been a prime spot for Gov. Ron DeSantis to put the significant strength of his organization behind one of the six School Board candidates running in the two races.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
wtoc.com

1 person dead following crash in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Liberty County. A woman standing outside her car on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff says the 32-year-old woman...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
kingslandgeorgia.com

CITY OF KINGSLAND HOLIDAY CLOSING NOTICE

The City of Kingsland administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept 5, 2022 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept 6, 2020 at 8AM. The Kingsland sanitation department will be working their regular schedule with no changes in sanitation pick-up. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule during the holiday.
KINGSLAND, GA
High School Softball PRO

High School Softball PRO

216
Followers
173
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

High school softball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy