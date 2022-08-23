ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, GA

Leesburg, August 23 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

High School Softball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Leesburg.

The Houston County High School softball team will have a game with Lee County High School on August 23, 2022, 13:15:00.

Houston County High School Lee County High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 13:15:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Softball

The Houston County High School softball team will have a game with Lee County High School on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

Houston County High School Lee County High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball


