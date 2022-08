Police in Lakewood on Thursday announced the arrest of four people in the fatal shooting of a man near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard late last month. The victim in the murder was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.One of the suspects is a juvenile.Surveillance video showed three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.A few days after the crime, a Lakewood police spokesperson said it appeared "to...

