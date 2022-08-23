Hailey, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

What would you do? What would you do if you are running late to work, an appointment, to meet a friend or a movie and you find yourself rushing until you realize you have a police officer in front of you? You know what your foot says, you know what your heartbeat says, but does your brain agree or disagree? It is an unfortunate situation, but it is likely to happen more than once in life. When you are in a rush is when you seem to get stuck behind slow cars, a wreck, construction, or this situation happens. What do you do when you need to get somewhere and the law is standing in your way?

