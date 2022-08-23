ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Hailey, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Jerome High School soccer team will have a game with Wood River High School on August 23, 2022, 17:30:00.

Jerome High School Wood River High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 17:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer


