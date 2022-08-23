ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

St. Anthony, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Marsh Valley High School soccer team will have a game with South Fremont High School on August 23, 2022, 17:00:00.

Marsh Valley High School South Fremont High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 17:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#St. Anthony

