ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Caldwell High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Kelly High School on August 23, 2022, 17:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3OFC_0hRJiKbs00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijafh_0hRJiKbs00
Caldwell High School Bishop Kelly High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 17:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Boise

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Idaho's top 5 high school football teams in each classification for Week 1

BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's slate of 15 Week 0 high school football contests across the Gem State, there was little movement atop Tuesday's state media poll. Meridian punched its ticket into the top 5 rankings in the 5A classification, after a statement 36-14 win at home over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foe Eagle. The Warriors host another top 5 team Friday night in what could be KTVB's Game of the Week.
BOISE, ID
Idaho8.com

Pocatello’s Julian Bowie announces commitment to Boise State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Star Pocatello basketball player Julian Bowie will play college basketball in Idaho. Bowie announced his commitment on his Twitter page Tuesday to Boise State. Bowie has dazzled with the Thunder for two seasons thus far, and he led Pocatello to the 4A state championship game last...
POCATELLO, ID
idaho.gov

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
Caldwell, ID
Education
Boise, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Sports
Caldwell, ID
Sports
104.3 WOW Country

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend

School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Caldwell High School#Bishop Kelly High School
Idaho State Journal

Treasure Valley breaks record for triple-digit heat

On Sunday, the heat in Boise reached 100 degrees, breaking the record for triple-digit temperatures in the Treasure Valley, according to Accuweather.com. The previous record was established in 2003 with 20 days of 100-plus-degree weather. Now, with a record of 21 days of triple-digit temperatures, summer heat could start subsiding as the calendar flips to late August. Throughout this week, temperatures in the Treasure Valley are predicted to hit in the mid-to-low 90’s, according to the National Weather Service.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

History of the Western Idaho Fair

IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Post Register

Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
FRUITLAND, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
kmvt

Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (8/24, 3:53 p.m.) According to the Ada County Coroner, the drowning victim has been identified as Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa. The investigation is being conducted by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday,...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport

This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
HAILEY, ID
MIX 106

Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like

You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
BOISE, ID
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy