fox32chicago.com

Police warn Dearborn Homes community about increase in car thefts

CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago vehicle owners about an increase in car thefts, specifically in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood. In each of the recent reported incidents, an unknown offender enters an unoccupied, locked car parked on the public way and drives away with it. There have been multiple car...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Montrose, IL
Chicago, IL
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves burglarize, steal cars in Glencoe; one ends up crashing on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in...
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 charged in Sunday’s fatal crash in Oak Lawn

A Harvey man and a Chicago woman have been charged in Sunday’s four-vehicle fatal crash at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, and Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, were each charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death, and one count of reckless homicide.
OAK LAWN, IL
WGNtv.com

Father killed in River North ‘road rage’ stabbing remembered as family man

CHICAGO — The man stabbed to death Tuesday night in River North is being remembered as a family man. Jeremy Walker, 36, was driving northbound on Dearborn when he stopped at Ohio. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a witness saw Walker get out of his blue Kia and ask the driver of a black car, which was behind Walker, why they were honking.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
CHICAGO, IL

