SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in...

GLENCOE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO