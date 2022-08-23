Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Crew carjacks man in Loop parking garage overnight; hijackings up 6% this year
Hijackers took a man’s car at gunpoint in a Loop parking garage overnight, according to Chicago police. Carjacking reports are now 6% above last year’s record pace citywide. According to a CPD spokesperson, a 55-year-old man was walking to his car in the 100 block of North Wells...
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Toyota, Subaru, Honda owners beware: Car part theft 'epidemic' is targeting your catalytic converter
If you drive a Toyota Prius, Subaru Forester or Honda Element, auto experts are advising you keep an extra eye on this one specific car part that’s seen a 1,215% increase in thefts since 2019. "It's an epidemic," Joe’s Expert Auto owner Joe Betancourt told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn Dearborn Homes community about increase in car thefts
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago vehicle owners about an increase in car thefts, specifically in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood. In each of the recent reported incidents, an unknown offender enters an unoccupied, locked car parked on the public way and drives away with it. There have been multiple car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn mayor suspends bar's liquor license following fatal crash that involved overserved patrons
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the liquor license of a bar that opened last month. Mayor Terry Vorderer said complaints against the “The Gaslight Bar & Grill,” also known as “On the Rocks” on 95th Street, include fighting, noise, littering.
Oak Lawn bar Gaslight's license suspended after fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured 3 others
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the license of a bar following a drunk driving crash that killed a mother over the weekend.
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
Thieves burglarize, steal cars in Glencoe; one ends up crashing on Edens Expressway
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 hurt when SUV stolen in Glencoe crashes on Edens Expressway near Touhy Avenue in Skokie: police
Police said three people were hurt when the stolen car they were riding in rolled over on the Edens Expressway.
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
nypressnews.com
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible
CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
2 charged in Sunday’s fatal crash in Oak Lawn
A Harvey man and a Chicago woman have been charged in Sunday’s four-vehicle fatal crash at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, and Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, were each charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death, and one count of reckless homicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGNtv.com
Father killed in River North ‘road rage’ stabbing remembered as family man
CHICAGO — The man stabbed to death Tuesday night in River North is being remembered as a family man. Jeremy Walker, 36, was driving northbound on Dearborn when he stopped at Ohio. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a witness saw Walker get out of his blue Kia and ask the driver of a black car, which was behind Walker, why they were honking.
Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
fox32chicago.com
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks
CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
Chicago police: 3 wanted for attacking, robbing man on CTA Red Line
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two men and a woman who allegedly assaulted another man and stole his property on the CTA. On August 13, 2022, around 10 p.m., police say the three suspects struck the victim, knocked him to the ground, and took his belongings.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Street closures expected as emergency crews respond to gas leak in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews in Aurora are responding to a gas leak.Police and fire officials are on the scene in the area of New York Street and Ohio Street between Farnsworth Avenue. Police said there has been a report of gas and visible flames. Traffic is being diverted at this time and police asking that you avoid the area.
Comments / 0