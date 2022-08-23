ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payette, ID

Payette, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fruitland High School soccer team will have a game with Payette High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Fruitland High School Payette High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


