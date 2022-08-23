Golden, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Golden.
The Skyline High School soccer team will have a game with Standley Lake High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Skyline High School
|Standley Lake High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The Chatfield Senior High School soccer team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Chatfield Senior High School
|D'Evelyn High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
