Golden, CO

Golden, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Golden.

The Skyline High School soccer team will have a game with Standley Lake High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJg1J_0hRJhrGI00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyjG5_0hRJhrGI00
Skyline High School Standley Lake High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Chatfield Senior High School soccer team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtKij_0hRJhrGI00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQ3Na_0hRJhrGI00
Chatfield Senior High School D'Evelyn High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Golden

