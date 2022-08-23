Clarksville, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clarksville.
The Rossview High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast High School on August 23, 2022, 15:30:00.
|-
|Rossview High School
|Northeast High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Dickson County High School soccer team will have a game with Kenwood High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Dickson County High School
|Kenwood High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer
Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
#Clarksville
Comments / 0