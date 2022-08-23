Gallup, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

GRANTS, N.M. – After a string of overdoses in Cibola County, the Narcotics Task Force set its gaze on large dealers in the county. Working with federal partners, the task force has serious weight, it combines the resources of several law enforcement agencies in Cibola to keep drugs from hitting the streets. The task force managed to arrest Grants, New Mexico, man, 49-year-old Ryan Tietjen of Ramah, N.M., on suspicion of narcotics trafficking. The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office tackles narcotic trafficking on Interstate 40 and inside the communities of Cibola, they work well with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations who support the agency’s efforts by alerting them to possible traffickers coming through town and assisting with narcotic search and seizure operations.
