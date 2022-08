On August 17, at 2:36 pm, a deputy observed a gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup driving southbound on Specht Point Road near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins with no license plates. The deputy turned around to attempt a traffic stop, but the pickup was already driving westbound on Midpoint Drive. The deputy activated the emergency lights and siren of the marked LCSO patrol vehicle while trying to catch up to the pickup. The pickup ran the stop sign on Midpoint Drive and drove northbound on South Timberline Road at a high rate of speed.

