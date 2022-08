Mecklenburg County High School varsity football coach Kelvin Hutcheson said he wants his debut Phoenix team to set the tone for the new era of athletics in the county. “We want to lay a foundation for Mecklenburg County High School and for all of our sports,” he said last week during media day. “We’ve got to go beyond where we have been previously with the two schools. It starts with us.”

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO