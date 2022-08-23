ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Southern Wayne High School soccer team will have a game with Goldsboro High School on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

Southern Wayne High School Goldsboro High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Goldsboro

Comments / 0

High School Soccer PRO

