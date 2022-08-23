ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Rockton, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rockton.

The Beloit Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with Hononegah Community High School on August 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqPUT_0hRJguRc00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVJCk_0hRJguRc00
Beloit Memorial High School Hononegah Community High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Beloit Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with Hononegah Community High School on August 23, 2022, 16:30:00.

   -  
Beloit Memorial High School Hononegah Community High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Rockton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

One-on-One: New Janesville superintendent shares goals for school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most area schools, including Janesville, welcome kids back in just over a week. This year, a new superintendent is going to be taking the reins. School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman talked about shifting focus to students’ mental health and his plan to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Beloit, WI
Education
City
Beloit, WI
Rockton, IL
Sports
City
Rockton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
DIXON, IL
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Sports#
lineups.com

Temporary Illinois Hard Rock Casino Sees Record July

The Illinois casino industry has also thrived, putting up some big numbers and planning for a major future. Here’s how one Illinois casino is putting up some record numbers as the state develops its casino gaming future. Hard Rock IL Casino Sees Record-Breaking 45,000 Guests. When the temporary Hard...
ILLINOIS STATE
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
ROCKFORD, IL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy