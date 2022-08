CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sometimes people can speak volumes without saying a single word.A young man from Highland Park, who isn't able to talk, has a lot to say about something that can save lives in an emergency.Mitchell Robins, 19, doesn't let anything hold him back."Mitchell has autism, and he is non-speaking, but he understands everything that's said to him," said Mitchell's father, Philip. "He's very smart."Mitchell communicates with the help of a letter board, pointing to individual letters to compose words, but he can't always carry the board with him. And while non-speaking people can wear necklaces or bracelets that identify them,...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO