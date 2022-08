CHICAGO (CBS) – A man led police on a high-speed chase that began in St. John, Indiana and ended in Chicago Monday night.The man was driving a car police believed to be stolen. He also had two young children inside the car during the pursuit St. John police said in a statement.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, St. John police observed a red Chrysler 300 with an Illinois dealer license plate. An inquiry with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on the registration showed the vehicle had been stolen from Rockford, Illinois.The St. John police officer stopped the vehicle inside...

