Rochester, IL

Rochester, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rochester.

The Sacred Heart-Griffin High School soccer team will have a game with Rochester High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Sacred Heart-Griffin High School Rochester High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sacred Heart-Griffin High School soccer team will have a game with Rochester High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School Rochester High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Rochester

