Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wheaton.

The Glenbard West High School soccer team will have a game with Wheaton Warrenville South High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Glenbard West High School Wheaton Warrenville South High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Glenbard West High School soccer team will have a game with Wheaton Warrenville South High School on August 23, 2022, 16:30:00.

Glenbard West High School Wheaton Warrenville South High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


