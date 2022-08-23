Wheaton, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

This fall, the Park District is rebooting its sportsmanship campaign to remind everyone—parents, coaches, referees and players—of the importance of being a good sport. We need to get back to being encouraging and respectful of everyone and viewing competitions as a fun and exciting opportunities to learn and grow, not just as athletes, but as individuals, community members and neighbors. Please watch for our “Good Sportsmanship Depends on All of Us” messaging, which can be seen on the cover of the Autumn 2022 Program Guide as well as in other materials. I hope that this message will help inspire everyone to focus on being positive and respectful of all.

