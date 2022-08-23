New Lebanon, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

(Richmond, IN)--The 15-year-old Wernle Youth and Family Treatment Center runaway who stabbed, beat, and seriously injured a 77-year-old woman at her home on South L Street in Richmond has been sentenced. Savanna Young, who live in central Indiana, was handed a ten-year prison sentence after the decision was made to try her as an adult. The sentencing is part of a plea deal which had her plead guilty to Felony Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Young has been held at a juvenile center in Fort Wayne, but will now be headed to state prison. The victim’s family has indicated it is filing a lawsuit against Wernle.

