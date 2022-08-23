ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lebanon, OH

New Lebanon, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in New Lebanon.

The Carlisle soccer team will have a game with Dixie High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Carlisle Dixie High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Carlisle soccer team will have a game with Dixie High School on August 23, 2022, 16:30:00.

Carlisle Dixie High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


